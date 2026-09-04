Swatantra Bharadwaj To Be Booked Under SC/ST Act Sections, Says Nishu Azad's Father After Meeting With Delhi Police Officials - VIDEO

The Delhi Police have reportedly accepted the demand to add stringent legal provisions, including attempt to murder and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act, to the FIR in connection with the alleged assault on the father of social media activist Nishu Azad.

Delegation meets police officials

A delegation led by CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) president and MP Chandrashekhar Aazad, along with the Delhi Youth Congress president, met officials at Parliament Street Police Station on Friday. The delegation raised the demand in the presence of Additional DCP Manjeet Sharma.

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Nishu Azad's father, Sanjay Azad, told the media that police had agreed to incorporate the relevant provisions into the FIR. He said the police had assured that the accused would be arrested within 72 hours.

"We have full faith in the Delhi Police and the Constitution that the accused will be arrested," Sanjay said.

Aazad alleges threats to family

Chandrashekhar Aazad alleged that Sanjay and his daughter were receiving threats to their lives and that the girl was being threatened with rape. He said police had assured action within 72 hours, including invoking the attempt-to-murder provision and adding provisions of the POCSO and SC/ST Acts, along with other stringent sections.

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Aazad warned that if the police failed to act, his party would stage a protest at the police station and outside the Home Minister's office.

Podcast sparks controversy

The controversy erupted after a podcast featuring Swatantra Bharadwaj surfaced online, in which he allegedly claimed to have assaulted Nishu Azad's father and "broken his head".

Nishu had earlier alleged that her father was assaulted by Bharadwaj and his associates during a protest organised by CJP at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the alleged paper leak. Sanjay was subsequently admitted to RML Hospital and reportedly received 60 stitches on his head.

Viral videos fuel allegations

A video of Sanjay later surfaced in which he claimed that he would have severely beaten Bharadwaj had Delhi Police not intervened. Bharadwaj has also claimed in a viral video that a phone call from Delhi minister Kapil Mishra helped him avoid being jailed.