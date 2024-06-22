'Indiscipline': Aazad Samaj Party Directs Workers Not To Meet Chandra Sekhar Ravan Without Prior Appointment

A copy of a directive issued by Aazad Samaj Party-Kanshi Ram has surfaced online. The viral directive instructs party workers not to meet its newly elected MP, Chandra Sekhar Aazad Ravan from the Nagina seat, without a prior appointment.

The directive further states that if any party leader or worker meets Chandra Sekhar without a prior appointment, it will be considered an act of indiscipline, and disciplinary action will be taken against those found to be undisciplined.

Ek sansad aur ek jile ki party ka saansad ab workers ko appointment dega! Badhiya hai! pic.twitter.com/PPWihhUEeW — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) June 22, 2024

The directive has sparked criticism on social media regarding Chandra Sekhar Ravan's attitude towards party leaders and workers following his election as an MP.

Chandra Sekhar Aazad, who contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh's Nagina constituency, defeated his closest opponent, BJP's Om Kumar, by over 1.5 lakh votes.

On Thursday, a leader of the Aazad Samaj Party met former Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Delhi. Sharing a picture with Birla on Friday, Ravan wrote, "Yesterday, I had the privilege of meeting the honorable Lok Sabha Speaker, respected Om Birla."

The viral directive, dated June 19, expresses gratitude to party workers and officials for their contributions to Ravan's victory.

It emphasises that following his success, prominent individuals from across the country are consistently visiting Chandra Sekhar. Therefore, party leaders and workers are requested to inform and obtain prior appointments before meeting him.