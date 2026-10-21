FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Finance Influencer Harish Dies By Suicide To Tiger Shroff Firing Case Accused Nabbed'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. 'Finance With Harish' Creator Dies By Suicide, Father Accuses Venture Studio CEO Of Harassment

Chennai finance influencer V Harish, 27, known as Finance With Harish, died by suicide on October 20. His father accused Zemuria CEO Jason Samuel of cyberbullying, threats and targeting his social media accounts. Samuel denied the allegations, saying his criticism concerned Harish's financial advisory credentials. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Harish's death. (Read more...)

2. Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 'My Son Is Innocent, He Went To Khatu Shyam Temple,' Says Accused Sumit’s Mother After Delhi Police Nabs Him | VIDEO

The mother of Sumit, 19, arrested over the alleged weapon supply in the Tiger Shroff firing case, claimed her son was innocent and had visited Rajasthan's Khatu Shyam temple. She said he had never travelled to Mumbai and offered call records as evidence. Delhi Police allege Sumit accompanied another suspect to collect a pistol and ammunition in Amritsar. (Read more...)

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 'My Son Is Innocent, He Went To Khatu Shyam Temple,' Says Accused Sumit’s Mother After Delhi Police Nabs Him | VIDEO | Screengrab/file pic

3. 'Uddhav Thackeray Has Taken On Dawood's Role': Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Responds To Sanjay Raut's Jibe

Sanjay Raut had on Tuesday remarked at the Uddhav Sena's annual Dussehra rally that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was "the real Lawrence Bishnoi". Rane retaliated by comparing Thackeray to Dawood Ibrahim and accusing him of supporting Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingya. (Read more...)

4. Lucknow Model Shraddha Dubey’s Boyfriend Aamir Detained For Allegedly Helping Her Escape, Providing SIM Card On Fake ID

Police have detained Aamir, boyfriend of Lucknow-based model Shraddha Dubey, for allegedly helping her evade arrest after businessman Shiva Sharma’s death on October 9. CCTV footage from nearly 200 cameras helped police trace Shraddha to a rented flat in Nagpur on October 20. (Read more...)

5. Who Is Siriusim? The Little-Known Hacker Group Allegedly Behind The SBI Data Leak

An anonymous group calling itself Siriusim claims it leaked 3.75 lakh State Bank of India records on BreachForums. SBI confirmed 3,897 customer records are circulating online but has not named the group. Siriusim has no known prior history; investigation continues. (Read more...)

6. Stock Market Sell-Off Explained, Sensex Plunges 1,300 Points & Nifty Drops 425 Points From Intraday Highs; Here Are 5 Reasons

Sensex plunged over 1,300 points and Nifty over 425 points from intraday highs on October 21. Here are five possible reasons behind the market sell-off. (Read more...)

7. 'You Are Not Gen Z': Delhi HC's Dig At CJP Leaders During Jantar Mantar Case Hearing

Das and Ranka were arrested on October 13 after allegedly climbing over a locked gate to enter Jantar Mantar, which had earlier been denotified as a designated protest site. They were subsequently remanded to five days of judicial custody. (Read more...)

8. 'We Apologise For The Disappointment...': Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Faces Fresh Setback In Canada As York Cinemas Halts Screenings

Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 screenings have been halted at York Cinemas in Canada from October 21 due to missing Key Delivery Messages (KDMs). The exhibitor blamed North American distributors Shloka Entertainments and Prathyangira Cinemas despite fulfilling its financial commitments. (Read more...)

9. 154.5 KPH Of Pure Fire! Kagiso Rabada Unleashes Express Delivery Against Travis Head During SA vs AUS 2nd Test | Video

Kagiso Rabada unleashed a blistering 154.5 kph delivery to Travis Head during the second Test between South Africa and Australia at St George’s Park. The Australian batter chose to leave the thunderbolt as Rabada showcased his express pace and accuracy. The fiery moment highlighted South Africa’s bowling intensity as they pushed for a series-levelling victory against Australia. (Read more...)

10. Jasmine Tookes Is Back At Victoria's Secret Runway After Her Viral Pregnancy Walk In 2025: See How She Trained Her Legs

Jasmine Tookes returned to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 in Los Angeles after making headlines with her nine-month-pregnant runway walk in 2025. Trainer Megan Roup shared the five-move leg circuit she did with Jasmine, featuring curtsy variations, cross taps, tap backs and squats. The model wore a multicoloured look with dramatic pink wings, followed by an embellished white ensemble. (Read more...)