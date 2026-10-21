'Finance With Harish' Creator Dies By Suicide, Father Accuses Venture Studio CEO Of Harassment

Chennai-based finance influencer V Harish, popularly known as “Finance With Harish”, died by suicide on Tuesday, with his father alleging that online harassment and cyberbullying contributed to his distress. Harish, 27, had more than 1.3 million Instagram followers and had been creating content on finance and investments for around five years.

His father, J Vinayagam, has filed a police complaint against Jason Samuel, CEO of venture studio Zemuria Inc, accusing him of publishing defamatory content, issuing threats and targeting Harish's social media accounts. Samuel has denied the allegations, saying his criticism concerned Harish's professional credentials and regulatory authorisation to provide financial advice.

Police are examining the allegations and the circumstances surrounding Harish's death. The claims made by his family and the response from Samuel have not been independently established.

Father Alleges Cyberbullying, Threats Against Harish

According to the complaint, Vinayagam alleged that Samuel targeted his son through videos and social media posts, causing him severe mental distress. The complaint also refers to threats and repeated disruptions to Harish's online presence.

Harish's social media accounts were reportedly disabled after being mass-reported in September. He subsequently began posting through a newer account, which also faced similar action, according to media reports. His father has alleged that the loss of his online platforms affected his work and livelihood.

A video reportedly recorded by Harish before his death also contained allegations against Samuel, including claims that he was being pressured for money and threatened with further online posts. These claims remain allegations and have not been independently verified.

Jason Samuel Denies Cyberbullying Allegations

Samuel has denied the allegations, expressing shock and grief over Harish's death. In a public statement, he said his criticism was directed at what he described as discrepancies in Harish's professional credentials and his authority to provide financial advice.

Samuel claimed Harish was not a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)-registered Investment Adviser (RIA) and had obtained an Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) Registration Number (ARN) only recently. He said he had urged Harish to obtain the appropriate authorisation and denied intending to cause him harm.

Samuel maintained that questioning Harish's credentials was not cyberbullying and said he was mourning the influencer's death.

Police Probe Underway

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the allegations made by Harish's father and Samuel's response.

Investigators are also expected to examine digital evidence, online posts and the reported blocking of Harish's social media accounts as part of the inquiry. No further criminal case against Samuel had been confirmed in the initial reports.

The investigation is ongoing, and the allegations against Samuel remain unproven.