'You Are Not Gen Z': Delhi HC's Dig At CJP Leaders During Jantar Mantar Case Hearing

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday made a pointed remark about the ages of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, saying, “You Are Not Gen Z”, while hearing their plea challenging the extension of their judicial custody in connection with a protest-related case.

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The observation came after advocate Abhik Chimni, appearing for the petitioners, informed the court that Das was 27 years old and Ranka was 32. “Then you are not Gen Z. What is Gen Z?” Justice Subramonium Prasad remarked, Bar and Bench reported.

Das and Ranka were arrested on October 13 after allegedly climbing over a locked gate to enter Jantar Mantar, which had earlier been denotified as a designated protest site. They were subsequently remanded to five days of judicial custody.

On Monday, a newly appointed Special Executive Magistrate at Mandir Marg police station extended their judicial custody by another two days after they were produced before him.

According to Delhi Police, the two leaders, along with other CJP workers, displayed the national flag and raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar before being detained and placed under preventive arrest.

Police alleged that the protesters entered the denotified site by trespassing through private premises and obstructed personnel from performing their official duties. The authorities also said the protesters had signed a bond undertaking to maintain peace and good behaviour for one year.

The plea before the High Court challenges the extension of the two leaders' judicial custody.