Lucknow Model Shraddha Dubey’s Boyfriend Aamir Detained For Allegedly Helping Her Escape, Providing SIM Card On Fake ID | X

Police have detained Aamir, the boyfriend of Lucknow-based model Shraddha Dubey, for allegedly helping her evade arrest following the death of businessman Shiva Sharma on October 9. Aamir allegedly accompanied Shraddha when she fled Lucknow, helped her reach the Nepal border and provided her with a mobile phone and a SIM card obtained using a fake identity document.

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The development comes a day after police arrested Shraddha from a rented flat in Nagpur on Tuesday, October 20. Investigators reportedly examined footage from nearly 200 CCTV cameras to trace her movements and locate her hideout. Police are now investigating the people who helped her during her escape and their possible links to the circumstances surrounding Sharma’s death.

Amir’s Alleged Role Under Scanner

According to information emerging from the investigation, Aamir was allegedly with Shraddha when she fled Lucknow on the night of October 9. He is suspected of taking her to the Nepal border and arranging a mobile phone and a SIM card obtained using a fake identity document.

Investigators suspect the phone and SIM card may have been used to avoid police surveillance while maintaining contact with others. However, police have yet to establish whom Shraddha contacted or how frequently she used the device. They are examining her movements, phone connections and other evidence to reconstruct the events following her disappearance.

200 CCTV Cameras Lead Police To Nagpur Hideout

Tracing Shraddha proved challenging as she allegedly travelled through several locations before reaching Nagpur. According to police sources, the suspects arrived in Nagpur in a rented vehicle bearing a Uttar Pradesh registration number. They then travelled to the Ganeshpeth area before taking an e-rickshaw towards Chinchbhuvan.

The e-rickshaw journey reportedly provided investigators with an important lead. Police examined footage from nearly 200 CCTV cameras along the route and tracked the suspects to an apartment building in Chinchbhuvan. Shraddha and others accompanying her were arrested from a rented flat on the building’s 11th floor.

Nepal To Kanpur: Police Trace Escape Route

Investigators have gathered information suggesting that Shraddha travelled through Nepal, Agra, Lucknow and Kanpur before her arrest. Police are now trying to establish when she visited each location, how she travelled and who accompanied her during the journey.

According to investigative inputs, Shraddha allegedly used smaller vehicles and taxis to move between locations. She is also suspected of borrowing taxi drivers’ phones to make calls and returning the devices immediately afterwards. Investigators believe this may have been an attempt to avoid leaving a trace of her communications, although the purpose of these calls remains unconfirmed.

Burqa, Agra Hotel Stay Raise Questions

Before reaching Nagpur, Shraddha reportedly travelled to Agra with her sister Rashmi. She is believed to have worn a burqa during the journey, allegedly to conceal her identity. Police are examining this claim as part of their investigation into how she avoided detection.

Shraddha reportedly stayed for around 24 hours at Hotel Om Palace in Taj Nagri Phase 1, Agra. CCTV footage is said to show her at the hotel with another person. Investigators are examining the footage to identify those accompanying her, establish how she reached the hotel and trace her subsequent journey.

Mobile Phone Activity Offers Another Clue

Investigators reportedly received another lead when someone attempted to use a mobile phone inside the Nagpur flat. Information about the activity reached the Special Task Force (STF), although police are believed to have already traced the suspects through CCTV footage by that stage.

The digital evidence could help investigators establish Shraddha’s contacts during her time away from Lucknow. Police are examining the mobile phone, SIM card and other communication records to determine who knew about her movements and whether anyone helped arrange transport, accommodation or other necessities.

Shiva Sharma’s Death Remains Central To Probe

Shraddha’s arrest is being treated as an important development in the investigation into the death of Lucknow businessman Shiva Sharma on October 9. Police are examining the circumstances before his death, the sequence of events that followed and the possible roles of those connected to the case.

Amir’s detention has widened the investigation to include those suspected of assisting Shraddha. She is expected to be brought to Lucknow on transit remand for detailed questioning. Investigators will seek to establish who helped her leave the city, why she was allegedly provided with a phone and SIM card, and who arranged her movements across different locations.

The investigation now faces a crucial task: establishing whether the assistance Shraddha allegedly received was limited to helping her avoid police or had any connection to the circumstances surrounding Sharma’s death. For now, those questions remain unanswered, and police will need to establish the sequence of events through evidence rather than suspicion.