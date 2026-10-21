Sanjay Raut In Legal Trouble? Senior Advocate Seeks FIR Against Sena (UBT) MP Over Post On Albania Supreme Court Fire, 'Lesson' For India |

New Delhi: Advocate Vineet Jindal approached the Delhi Police seeking registration of an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut over his social media post referring to the burning of Albania’s Supreme Court and suggesting that countries, particularly India, should learn a lesson from the incident. In a video posted on his social media on Wednesday, Jindal slammed the Sena (UBT) MP and sought an FIR against him.

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In a complaint dated October 21 and addressed to the Delhi Police Commissioner, Jindal has sought an investigation into the post published on Raut’s X account and requested action under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, 2000. The complainant has alleged that the post could be interpreted as encouraging violence against constitutional institutions in India.

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Complaint Cites Alleged Inflammatory Social Media Post

The complaint refers to a video depicting fire and destruction, accompanied by an English translation of Marathi text describing how people in Albania allegedly set fire to the country’s Supreme Court over claims that it was helping corrupt prime ministers. The post also refers to attacks on Parliament, government offices and ministers’ residences before concluding that countries should learn a lesson from the events, followed by the word 'Especially' and the Indian national flag.

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Jindal has argued that the post must be examined in its entirety, including the video, the original Marathi text, its English translation and the reference to India, to determine whether it attracts any criminal provisions. He has sought action under Sections 353(1)(b), 152, 196 and 197 of the BNS, along with relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Advocate Seeks Preservation Of Digital Evidence

The advocate has also requested the police to preserve the original post, its URL, the accompanying video, the text and translation, and other electronic records for investigation. According to the complaint, a screenshot of the post showed approximately 1.3 million views, 12,000 likes, 4,400 reposts and 6,300 replies at the time it was captured. These figures have been cited by the complainant and may have changed since then.

The complaint further refers to reported Supreme Court proceedings in which a show-cause notice was issued to Raut on October 16 over separate remarks concerning the Chief Justice of India and the judiciary. However, Jindal has acknowledged that those proceedings relate to a different issue from the allegations raised in the present complaint.

Read Also Supreme Court Issues Contempt Notices To Nikhil Wagle, Sanjay Raut Over Alleged Remarks Against CJI

Police Action On Complaint Awaited

The advocate has urged the Delhi Police to examine the material and determine whether it discloses a cognisable offence warranting registration of an FIR. The complaint remains a request for police action. The allegations have not yet been established, and there is no confirmation in the material provided that the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Raut in the matter.