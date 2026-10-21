CBI Takes Over Parvinder Singh Jhota Murder Probe In Punjab's Mansa After Anti-Drug Activist Was Shot Dead Inside Medical Store |

New Delhi: The CBI has registered a case into the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Punjab's Mansa and taken over the investigation, officials said on Wednesday.

Also Watch:

A team of CBI officials has already reached Punjab to probe all angles of the killing, they said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announced on Tuesday that the killing will be investigated by the CBI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"We stand firmly with the father and the family of Parvinder Singh Jhota, who was fighting against drugs. Accepting the demand of the family, we are handing over this case to the CBI. Our fight against drug peddlers is all-out. We will not back down from whatever tough steps we have to take to make Punjab drug-free," Mann said on X in Punjabi.

The family of Jhota has been demanding a CBI probe into the murder.

Known for raising his voice against the illegal sale of addictive substances at chemist shops, Jhota was shot in broad daylight inside a medical store at a busy marketplace in Mansa on October 13.

Ashwani Kumar, the store owner who allegedly opened fire at Jhota after the activist questioned him for selling drugs to an elderly man, was taken into custody from Rajasthan's Salasar.

The incident, which took place while Jhota was hosting a Facebook Live, triggered a political slugfest in Punjab, which goes to polls early next year.

Seven days after Jhota was shot dead, his post-mortem and cremation are yet to take place as his family members and supporters refuse to allow last rites until they get justice.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)