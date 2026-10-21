Jasmine Tookes Is Back At Victoria's Secret Runway After Her Viral Pregnancy Walk In 2025: See How She Trained Her Legs

Remember when Jasmine Tookes walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway nine months pregnant last year? Well, the supermodel is back, and her latest runway appearance has everyone talking about her incredible comeback! From her statement pink wings to her striking legs, Jasmine brought serious Angel energy to the 2026 show. And if you’ve been curious about the workout behind her pre-show preparation, her celebrity trainer has shared the exact five-move leg circuit she did with the model.

Trainer reveals Jasmine Tookes’ five-move leg workout

Megan Roup, the fitness trainer who worked with Jasmine, shared a video of the routine on Instagram. "The exact leg circuit I did with Jasmine Tookes before she walked the Victoria's Secret runway!" she wrote in the caption. The sequence combines curtsy variations, tapping movements and squats, with eight repetitions of each exercise.

Here’s a breakdown of the exercises Megan shared:

Around the world curtsy: 8 repetitions

Cross taps: 8 repetitions

Curtsy cross knee: 8 repetitions

Tap backs: 8 repetitions

Curtsy to squats: 8 repetitions

Check it out below:

Inside her Victoria’s Secret 2026 runway looks

Jasmine’s return to the runway was all about colour, sparkle and statement-making accessories. For her first appearance, she walked the ramp in a multicoloured ensemble featuring a bikini set and a shimmering magenta cover-up draped over the lower half. But the real showstopper was the oversized pair of pink angel wings covered in tinsel-like detailing.

For her second appearance, Jasmine switched to a softer palette. She wore an all-white lingerie set beneath a beaded cover-up, adding diamond earrings and a diamond bracelet for a polished finish.

From earning her Angel wings to a history-making pregnancy walk

Jasmine’s relationship with Victoria’s Secret stretches back years. She made her runway debut at the brand’s fashion show in 2012 before becoming an official Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2015.

A year later, she reached another major career milestone when she wore the $3 million Bright Night Fantasy Bra, designed by Eddie Borgo, at the 2016 show in Paris. She became the third Black model to wear the iconic piece.

Then came her unforgettable appearance in 2025. At the show in Brooklyn, New York, Jasmine opened the event while nine months pregnant, wearing a custom gold macramé one-piece and four-inch heels. The moment made headlines worldwide and became one of the most talked-about appearances of that year’s show.

For the 2026 edition in Los Angeles, she returned to the runway with two sultry looks and a fresh dose of Angel glamour, and we are obsessed.