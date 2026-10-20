18-Year-Old Elina Gunawardena Becomes First Sri Lankan Model To Walk Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, And She Did It In A Desi Dupatta

Elina Gunawardena becomes first Sri Lankan model to Walk Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, |

At just 18, Sri Lankan model Elina Gunawardena has made her mark on one of fashion’s most iconic runways! Professionally known as Elina G, she became the first Sri Lankan model to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, marking a major milestone for her country’s representation on the global fashion stage. But beyond making history, Elina gave the runway a desi twist with a flowing champagne-gold dupatta that trailed behind her like dreamy wings, turning a familiar South Asian drape into a jaw-dropping moment that we can't stop obsessing over.

Elina Gunawardena takes over runway in funky green

Elina brought a fresh pop of colour to the runway, walking in a pastel lime-green ensemble. Her first look featured a cropped camisole-style top with soft, fluttery layers, paired with a matching high-cut skirtlet. A white lace brassiere and matching thong peeked out from beneath the silky outerwear, adding a sensual feel to her runway moment.

She finished the look with crystal-embellished pointed ballet flats that added a little sparkle with every step. Oversized metallic hoop earrings brought a bold touch to the styling, while her centre-parted hair fell in voluminous, bouncy waves. Her beauty look stayed in the soft-glam zone, with bronzed skin, subtle definition around the eyes and a natural pink lip.

Then came the desi dupatta that stole the show

Indian-inspired drapes have been making appearances across global fashion moments, and Elina’s Victoria’s Secret runway appearance gave the dupatta a dramatic new setting. Styled in a shimmering champagne-gold shade, the sheer fabric trailed from around her neck and flowed behind her like a pair of dreamy wings. It was the kind of styling detail that instantly transformed the entire look.

Underneath the drape, Elina wore a beige two-piece lingerie set covered in tonal sequins and crystals. The coordinated set featured a structured, supportive bra and matching V-shaped briefs, with the embellishments catching the light as she moved. Sheer nude thigh-high stockings, finished with delicate lace bands, added another layer of detail, while transparent pointed-toe heels kept the overall look streamlined.

Her styling stayed in sync with the monochromatic palette. A voluminous blowout with a centre part framed her face, while luminous bronzed makeup, softly defined eyes and a nude-pink lip completed the look without competing with the dramatic drape.