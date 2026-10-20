Indians Angels Rule Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026: Kerala Model Ravleen Varghese Debuts, Neelam Gill Walks For The 3rd Time

Ravleen Varghese and Neelam Gill walk Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026 runway |

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is known for its larger-than-life wings, statement lingerie and supermodel moments, but this year, two models with Indian roots gave the runway another reason to celebrate. While Kerala-born Ravleen Varghese took her first steps on the iconic stage, British-Indian model Neelam Gill returned for the third consecutive year, bringing her own striking style to the show.

Here is a closer look at what they wore and how they made it to one of fashion’s most talked-about runways.

Ravleen Varghese makes her Victoria’s Secret debut

For Ravleen Varghese, the show marked a major career milestone. The 25-year-old model from Kodumon in Kerala walked the Victoria’s Secret runway for the first time, appearing in two sultry ensembles during the show.

Her first look leaned into delicate, feminine styling, featuring a pink lace lingerie set. The colour and intricate lace detailing gave the attire a soft, romantic feel while staying true to the show’s signature glamour.

For her second appearance, Ravleen switched to a contrasting, bold black-and-white look. The lingerie set featured lace accents and was paired with sleek stockings, creating a sharper, more fiery aesthetic. She shared this runway moment with models Luza Perote and Malika El Maslouhi.

From studying design in Delhi to an international runway

Ravleen’s route into modelling was not something she had originally planned. At 18, she moved from Kerala to Delhi to pursue design at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). Her career took an unexpected turn when Anima Creative Management scouted her, opening the door to professional modelling.

Since then, she has steadily expanded her presence across fashion, beauty and editorial work. She made her New York Fashion Week debut in 2022 and has worked with international labels, as well as Indian designer Sabyasachi.

Her Victoria’s Secret appearance now adds another significant milestone to a journey that began with a move to Delhi for design studies and grew into an international modelling career.

Neelam Gill returns for her third consecutive show

While Ravleen was experiencing the runway for the first time, Neelam Gill was making a return appearance. The British model of Indian origin walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for the third consecutive year, following her appearances in 2024 and 2025.

For the 2026 show, Neelam took over the ramp in a vibrant pink lingerie top, accentuated with a jewel-like gold chain which featured giant multi-colour gemstones. She paired the stunning upper-wear with sheer, multicoloured trousers featuring heavy embroidery.

Neon-orange hoop earrings added an unexpected pop of colour, turning it into a funky, bold styling associated with the Victoria’s Secret runway.

Her journey from a teenage model to an international name

Born in England on April 27, 1995, to Sikh parents from Punjab, Neelam began exploring modelling as a teenager. She appeared at The Clothes Show Live at 13 and signed with NEXT Model Management a year later.

At 18, she reached a significant milestone when she became the first Indian model to feature in a Burberry campaign during London Fashion Week. Her career has since taken her to runways and campaigns across the international fashion industry.

Gill has walked for designers including Kanye West, Rohit Bal and Dior, and has appeared in campaigns for Abercrombie & Fitch and L’Oréal Paris. Her third consecutive Victoria’s Secret appearance adds another chapter to a career that has spanned runway shows, luxury fashion and major beauty campaigns.