Kylie Jenner Makes Victoria’s Secret Runway Debut In $50 Million Fantasy Piece With 4,410 Diamonds, Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Cheers Her On

Kylie Jenner debuts at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 |

Kylie Jenner has officially earned her Victoria’s Secret wings! The beauty mogul made a surprise appearance at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, marking her first-ever walk in the most iconic, jaw-dropping piece from the lingerie label. And, adding a sweet touch to the glamorous moment, her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, was spotted cheering her on from the audience alongside her mother, Kris Jenner.

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Kylie turns VS Angel in $50M piece



For her Victoria’s Secret debut, Kylie wore this year’s edition of the iconic Fantasy Bra, a dazzling creation reportedly worth $50 million, created by by Jacob Arabo of Jacob & Co. According to the brand, the statement silver piece was encrusted with 4,410 natural diamonds, including a remarkable 75.54-carat natural Fancy Vivid Yellow diamond at its centre. Surrounding it were 4,409 additional diamonds weighing a combined 1,373 carats, showcased in an array of exceptional cuts, including Jacob & Co.’s signature Angel-Cut diamonds.

What began as a pencil sketch became a feat of jewellery engineering, made from 3,218 individually designed components. Created by 15 artisans over more than 1,000 hours, the intricate design was engineered to move with the body like lingerie, combining the brilliance of high jewellery with the fluidity of fashion. Delicate fringe along the bottom added movement to the elaborate creation, while a silver-toned finish and dramatic white wings completed the look.

Drawing inspiration from the jewellery house’s Rare Touch collection, the piece was crafted entirely from precious metals and stones. Despite its luxurious materials, the design was intended to move like traditional lingerie, bringing both craftsmanship and runway drama together.

Kylie styled the showstopper with a low-slung silver thong that peeked out beneath an iridescent white mini skirt. The combination of metallic sparkle and a shimmering skirt gave the ensemble a futuristic edge, while transparent heels kept the focus on the statement outfit.



And, of course, no Victoria’s Secret angel moment would be complete without wings. Kylie finished the look with oversized, feathery white wings that extended from her back, giving her runway debut the full celestial treatment.

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The return of Victoria’s Secret's most coveted design



Kylie’s appearance also marked a major moment for the show, with the Fantasy Bra returning after an eight-year break. The tradition dates back to 1996, when Claudia Schiffer first wore the iconic creation. Elsa Hosk was the last model to wear it in 2018, while Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima have also been among the models associated with the coveted design.



Now, Kylie has become the latest star to wear the celebrated piece, bringing a new pop-culture moment to its history.