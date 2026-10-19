Barbara Palvin Walks First Runway After Giving Birth At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026 In Sheer Pink And Dreamy Angel Wings

She’s a mother angel now! Barbara Palvin made her much-awaited return to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 runway on Sunday night, marking her first runway walk since welcoming her baby girl. The model embraced the occasion in a dreamy, sheer pink ensemble that brought a playful, lingerie-inspired touch to the show. And making the moment even sweeter was her husband, Dylan Sprouse, cheering her on from the front row.

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Barbara Palvin paints runway pink



For her runway comeback, Barbara embraced a playful, feminine look in a sheer pale pink mini dress that revealed a matching lingerie set underneath. The fitted design featured delicate spaghetti straps, a sultry neckline, ruffled detailing around the bust and a statement pink bow at the centre.

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The asymmetrical hemline, finished with more ruffles, brought movement to the look as she walked the runway. Sparkling pointed-toe heels added a touch of glamour, while oversized gold hoop earrings bearing the Victoria’s Secret logo made a statement of their own.



Barbara wore her hair in voluminous, side-parted waves, letting the soft texture frame her face. Her beauty look stayed romantic, with glowing skin, defined eyes and glossy pink lips complementing the pastel ensemble.

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While Barbara grabbed eyeballs on the runway, her husband and actor Dylan Sprouse was there to cheer her on from the front row. The couple announced the arrival of their daughter on September 28, making the Victoria’s Secret show a special milestone for the model as she returned to the runway after becoming a mother.



The sweet sight of Dylan supporting his wife added a personal touch to Barbara’s comeback, turning the evening into more than just another fashion moment.