Former Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd REJECTED Days Before Fashion Show: 'I Don’t Like The Way I Was Treated,' Says The Supermodel

The countdown to the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has taken an unexpected turn, with former Angel Romee Strijd revealing that she will not be walking the runway this year. Just days before the highly anticipated event, the Dutch model took to TikTok to share her casting experience, expressing disappointment over the way the decision was communicated to her. Another familiar face, Frida Aasen, has reportedly missed out on the show as well.

Romee Strijd says she was rejected after weeks of uncertainty

Romee Strijd, 31, who walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show from 2014 to 2018, revealed that she had auditioned for this year’s edition but did not make the final cut. The former Angel explained that she had been preparing for a possible return, making the prolonged uncertainty particularly difficult to navigate.

In her first TikTok video, posted on October 12, Romee said she travelled to New York in September for casting after spending the summer training. Having welcomed two children, she felt ready to return to the runway and was keen to be part of the show once again.

However, weeks passed without a clear answer. With the show approaching, she said she was still waiting for confirmation despite repeatedly asking her agency for an update.

Romee explained that preparing for the event required considerable time and energy, especially while balancing motherhood and family responsibilities. She continued training because casting decisions in modelling can come at the last minute, but the lack of clarity left her struggling to plan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In her second video, the model confirmed that she had finally received a definitive answer. While acknowledging that rejection is part of the profession, she said the way the situation unfolded was more upsetting than the decision itself.

Romee said she sought an explanation for why she had not been selected, but the information she received left her confused. According to the model, she was initially told that the team felt she would not fit the show this year. She also said her agency later relayed a different account of the casting team's communication, leaving her uncertain about what had actually happened.

Expressing her frustration, Romee said, “I don’t feel supported by my agency. I don’t feel like I have the straight story.”

She added that she would have preferred a direct answer much earlier, allowing her to accept the decision and move forward rather than remain in limbo for weeks.

The model also explained that the prolonged uncertainty had taken a mental toll, particularly given the time she had invested in preparing for the runway. For her, the issue was not simply missing out on the show but feeling that the process had not been handled transparently.

Reflecting on the experience, Romee said, “I don’t think I’m gonna cast anymore in the future ’cause I don’t like the way it went. I don’t like how the whole process went. I don’t like the way I was treated, and I would love to keep the positive memories, obviously.”

Despite the disappointment, she acknowledged that the upcoming show could still be a success and appeared ready to close this chapter of her modelling career.

Frida Aasen misses out too

Romee is not the only former Victoria’s Secret runway regular reportedly missing from this year's lineup. Norwegian model Frida Aasen has also reportedly been rejected during the casting process, according to reports.

Frida previously walked in the brand's 2017 and 2018 fashion shows, making her absence another talking point ahead of this year's event. However, details of her reported casting outcome have not been independently confirmed in the information available.

Both models have previously appeared on the Victoria’s Secret runway, which makes their reported exclusions notable as anticipation builds for the 2026 edition.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026: Who is confirmed to walk?

While Romee and Frida have reportedly missed out, the brand has revealed several models who will take to the runway on October 18.

The confirmed lineup so far includes Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, Paloma Elsesser, Imaan Hammam, Anok Yai, Candice Swanepoel, Ashley Graham, Abby Champion, Alex Consani and Devyn Garcia.

With established runway favourites and contemporary fashion names among the announced models, the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is set to return on Sunday, October 18. As the event draws closer, attention is now turning to the final lineup and the models who will bring this year's show to life.