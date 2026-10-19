Triptii Dimri Returns To Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026 Pink Carpet In Lingerie-Inspired Sheer Look

Triptii Dimri attends Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026 |

Triptii Dimri is back on the Victoria’s Secret pink carpet, and all eyes are on her fashion game once again! After making an appearance in an all-black ensemble at the last year's show, the label’s first-ever brand ambassador returned for the 2026 edition with another head-turning look. This time, she brought together delicate lace, statement silver embellishments and feathered details, giving her pink carpet moment a sultry, high-fashion twist.

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Triptii Dimri stuns in bold look at VS show



Triptii leaned into a mix of edgy textures and dramatic detailing for her appearance at this year’s edition. The Bollywood actress wore a black lace-and-mesh bustier featuring bold cut-outs and sheer panels, bringing a lingerie-inspired touch to the ensemble.



She paired it with a high-waisted black fitted skirt covered in intricate silver embroidery and swirling beadwork. A feather-trimmed finish added a playful edge, while a sheer black tulle overlay with voluminous ruffles at the hem gave the silhouette extra drama.

Adding more drama to her look, Triptii draped a cropped silver-and-black tweed jacket over her shoulders. The metallic finish complemented the shimmer of the skirt, while the lace, feathers and airy tulle kept the ensemble from feeling too structured.



Her accessories kept the look polished without competing with its statement details. A sleek black clutch, dainty drop earrings and a crystal-studded hand harness that extended across her wrist and hand brought just the right amount of sparkle.

For beauty, Triptii wore her brunette hair in soft, voluminous waves with a centre part. Warm-toned makeup, defined contours and a neutral lip completed the look, letting the outfit remain the star of the show.