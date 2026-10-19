Want That Victoria's Secret Angel Body? Supermodels Adriana Lima And Alessandra Ambrosio Reveal Pre-Show Workout For Lean-Sculpted Physique

Supermodels Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026 |

Every year, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show leaves us obsessing over the Angels’ jaw-dropping runway looks, dramatic wings and sky-high heels. And let’s admit it, their sculpted physiques often leave us feeling inspired to squeeze in an extra gym session, too! But achieving strength and definition takes more than a glamorous lingerie look. Giving fans a peek behind the scenes, supermodels Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio have shared glimpses of their workouts before hitting the runway at this year’s show.

Inside Adriana Lima’s workout for VS show

Fitness professional and Adriana Lima’s trainer, Walter Savage, shared a video documenting the model’s training ahead of the show, captioning it, "training Adriana Lima for the VS Fashion Show." The session featured a combination of upper-body strength work and exercises that challenged her core and stability. Check it out below:

Single-arm concentration dumbbell curls

Sitting on a bench with one arm braced against her thigh, Adriana curled a dumbbell towards her shoulder before lowering it in a controlled movement. This exercise primarily works the biceps, with the forearms also helping to stabilise the weight.

Beast-position knee drives

Moving into a bear-plank-like position, she lifted one leg while driving the opposite knee towards her elbow. The movement challenged her core and shoulders while incorporating hip mobility and glute engagement.

Forearm plank with leg abductions

Holding herself up on her forearms, Adriana moved one leg out to the side while maintaining a stable torso. This variation works the muscles around the hips, particularly the gluteus medius, while asking the core to resist unnecessary movement.

Push-ups

The model performed controlled push-ups, lowering her chest towards the floor before pressing back up. The familiar bodyweight exercise engages the chest, triceps and shoulders, with the abdominal muscles helping to keep the body aligned.

Bench triceps dips

With her hands placed on a bench behind her, Adriana bent her elbows to lower her body and then pushed herself back up. The exercise places emphasis on the triceps, while the shoulders and chest assist with the movement.

Single-arm dumbbell rows

Supporting herself on a bench with one hand, she pulled a dumbbell towards her rib cage and lowered it steadily. Rows primarily target the upper back and latissimus dorsi, while also involving the biceps.

Together, these movements combine upper-body resistance training with core stability and coordination. However, the video offers a glimpse of one session rather than a complete account of Adriana’s overall training schedule.

Check out her workout video below:

Here's how Alessandra Ambrosio trains

Alessandra Ambrosio also gave followers a peek into her pre-runway preparation, sharing a series of exercises under the caption, “Pre show preparation ✨🪽”. Her routine featured a stronger focus on the lower body, alongside several movements designed to challenge the abdominal muscles, balance and overall stability.

Weighted sumo squats

Taking a wide stance and holding a kettlebell, Alessandra lowered herself into a squat before returning to standing. The movement works the quadriceps and glutes, with the inner thighs also helping throughout the exercise.

Bosu ball crunches

Lying back over a balance ball, she performed abdominal crunches. The curved surface allows a different range of motion compared with lying flat on the floor, while the abdominal muscles work to lift the torso.

Dumbbell side lunges

Stepping laterally with a dumbbell, Alessandra bent one knee while keeping the other leg more extended. Side lunges challenge the quadriceps and glutes while working the muscles responsible for controlling side-to-side movement.

Lying leg raises and core twists

Her floor-based routine included leg extensions and knee-tuck movements, bringing the lower abdominal region into the workout. Core twists added a rotational element, involving the muscles that help turn and stabilise the torso.

Medicine-ball abdominal work

Using a medicine ball during her core session, Alessandra performed a lifting movement that challenged the abdominal muscles and required coordination through the upper body.

Single-leg Romanian deadlifts and lunges

These unilateral lower-body movements challenged balance while working the glutes and hamstrings. Performing exercises one side at a time can also help highlight differences in stability between the legs.

Bicycle crunches with a ball

Passing a small exercise ball between her hands and legs, Alessandra incorporated a variation of bicycle crunches. The movement combines trunk rotation with alternating leg action, challenging the abdominal muscles and obliques.

Dumbbell Romanian deadlifts

Holding dumbbells, she hinged at the hips and lowered the weights along the front of her legs before standing tall again. This movement primarily targets the hamstrings and glutes, with the back muscles helping maintain a stable torso.

Plank dumbbell rows

Also known as renegade rows, these combine a plank with alternating dumbbell pulls. The exercise works the upper back and arms while the core resists rotation.

Side planks with leg lifts

Alessandra added a more demanding variation of the side plank, lifting her leg while maintaining the side-supported position. This challenges the obliques, hip muscles and lateral stability.

Modified bicycle crunches and flutter kicks

The session finished with further mat-based abdominal work, using alternating leg movements to keep the core engaged.

Rather than focusing on a single muscle group, Alessandra’s session brought together lower-body strength, hip-hinge movements, balance challenges and multiple core exercises.

Watch her pre-show routine below:

Can you train like a Victoria’s Secret model?

These videos may offer workout inspiration, but it is worth remembering that a runway physique is not the result of one exercise or a last-minute fitness session. Genetics, individual body composition, regular training, nutrition, recovery and lifestyle all influence how a person looks and performs.

If you want to try similar movements, start with exercises suited to your fitness level and prioritise proper technique over heavier weights or more repetitions. Anyone new to strength training can benefit from guidance from a qualified fitness professional.

And remember, you do not need to look like a supermodel to benefit from strength training. Building stronger muscles, improving balance and developing core stability are worthwhile goals in their own right.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional fitness advice.