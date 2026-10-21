Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 'My Son Is Innocent, He Went To Khatu Shyam Temple,' Says Accused Sumit’s Mother After Delhi Police Nabs Him | VIDEO | Screengrab/file pic

Sonipat: The mother of Sumit, one of the four people arrested recently by Delhi police in connection with the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, has claimed that her son is innocent and is being framed. Speaking to the media, she said the 19-year-old had gone to the Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan and had no involvement in the firing or the alleged supply of weapons.

The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Sumit and Kunal, 21, from Haryana’s Sonipat district on October 20. The other two accused, Radha, 23, and Babita, 23, were detained at New Delhi Railway Station. All four were later formally arrested by the Maharashtra Police’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) and remanded for transit to Mumbai for further investigation.

Mother Questions Circumstances Of Son's Arrest

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Speaking about her son’s arrest, Sumit’s mother said the police had taken him away on the pretext of questioning him about a dispute. She claimed the officers did not initially explain the case in which he was allegedly involved.

“My son works at a clothing shop and has been working there for around three years. He has studied till Class 9. He had told me that he was going to Khatu Shyam,” she said, adding that he had returned home early in the morning after the visit.

She claimed that Sumit had also made video calls from the pilgrimage and that the family had his call records. According to her, he had never travelled to Mumbai and had no connection with the firing incident.

Family Alleges Sumit Was Misled

The mother also named a local acquaintance, Nitin, whom she alleged had introduced Sumit to the people who then became involved in the case. She said the family knew little about the alleged network and maintained that her son had been misled.

“He has nothing to do with this. He was misled,” she said, denying knowledge of any inducement offered to him. She added that Sumit mostly watched reels and YouTube videos on his phone and had not previously stayed away from home for extended periods.

Sumit’s mother said the family depended on daily-wage labour, lived in a rented house and had recently shifted because of high rent. She denied that the move was linked to the police action and appealed to the government to secure her son’s release.

Police Probe Alleged Weapon Supply Chain

According to the Delhi Police’s preliminary investigation, the four accused allegedly played a role in arranging and transporting a weapon and ammunition for the shooters involved in the October 18 firing incident in Mumbai’s Juhu.

Police have alleged that Kunal collected a pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition from Amritsar with Sumit accompanying him. Radha and Babita allegedly carried the weapon to Mumbai, where a minor boy reportedly collected the bag near their hotel on October 17. The firing took place the following evening, around 7 pm.