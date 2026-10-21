'Uddhav Thackeray Has Taken On Dawood's Role': Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Responds To Sanjay Raut's Jibe |

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, alleging that the party's leader Uddhav Thackeray had "taken on Dawood Ibrahim's role".

Rane made the statement after Raut likened Union Home Minister Amit Shah to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, whose gang has allegedly taken responsibility for the attempted attack on actor Tiger Shroff.

The political confrontation followed remarks made during the Shiv Sena (UBT) Dussehra Melava on Tuesday, where party leaders criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre.

Raut Compares Shah To Bishnoi

During his Dussehra Melava speech, Raut targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, comparing him to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

“Lawrence Bishnoi is not there any more; our own Home Minister is the real Lawrence Bishnoi,” Raut said.

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Calling for a change in government, Raut further stated, “Amit Shah, who is supposed to look after the country’s security, is himself a mafia. Therefore, we want a regime change.”

Rane Hits Back At Raut

Reacting to Raut's remarks, Rane launched a counterattack, comparing Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to Dawood Ibrahim.

"Perhaps Raut has forgotten that Dawood Ibrahim and Uddhav Thackeray now have the same role – Dawood had encouraged the mafia, Bangladeshis and Rohingya, and now Uddhav Thackeray does the same," he alleged.

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Rane targets Umar Khalid, Dipke

Referring to the opposition's calls for regime change, Rane also targeted former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid, and Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke.

He alleged that individuals such as Khalid and Dipke were demanding "regime change" and accused Thackeray of joining what he described as their “jihadist category”.

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Rane Warns Against Unrest

Rane also referred to incidents of violence and unrest in countries including France, Italy, Belgium, Bangladesh and Nepal. He alleged that Thackeray wanted to create similar conditions in India but asserted that such attempts would not succeed.

“Thackeray wants to turn India into one of these countries, but it is never going to happen,” Rane said.

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