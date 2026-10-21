154.5 KPH Of Pure Fire! Kagiso Rabada Unleashes Express Delivery Against Travis Head During SA vs AUS 2nd Test | Video

Kagiso Rabada Unleashes Express Delivery Against Travis Head | FanCode/X

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada turned up the heat against Australia during the second Test at St George’s Park in Gqeberha, unleashing a fiery delivery clocked at 154.5 kilometres per hour to left-handed batter Travis Head on Day 4 of the contest. The breathtaking delivery underlined Rabada’s ability to trouble even the most aggressive batters with his raw pace and accuracy.

Rabada produced the blistering delivery during the seventh over of Australia’s second innings. Bowling a full-length ball outside the off stump, the South African quick generated serious pace and movement, forcing Head to make a crucial decision in a fraction of a second. Head opted to leave the delivery, allowing it to pass without attempting a shot.

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Kagiso Rabada Unleashes Express Delivery Against Travis Head

The over also featured an impressive cover drive from Head, who struck Rabada for a boundary earlier in the over. However, the pacer responded with a delivery that zipped past the batter, showcasing the fierce contest between bat and ball. Rabada’s 154.5 kph effort was among the standout moments of the morning session as South Africa looked to tighten their grip on the match.

The delivery came at a crucial stage of the match, with Australia attempting to recover after South Africa had declared their first innings at 425/9. Captain Temba Bavuma led the hosts’ remarkable fightback with a career-best 179, while Marco Jansen contributed 85 and Simon Harmer scored 82. South Africa’s lower-order resistance transformed the contest after the hosts had struggled at 92/5.

The 154.5 kph thunderbolt served as a reminder of Rabada’s threat in Test cricket, particularly when he combines express pace with movement off the surface. With South Africa pushing for a series-levelling victory after losing the opening Test, his spell against Australia’s top order could prove crucial in determining the outcome of the match.