Stock Market Sell-Off Explained, Sensex Plunges 1,300 Points & Nifty Drops 425 Points From Intraday Highs; Here Are 5 Reasons

Sensex plunged over 1,300 points and Nifty over 425 points from intraday highs on October 21. |

Mumbai: The Indian stock market witnessed a sharp reversal on Wednesday as heavy selling pressure dragged benchmark indices lower after a positive opening. The Sensex plunged over 1,300 points from its intraday high, while the Nifty 50 declined more than 425 points as banking and midcap stocks came under pressure.

At 1:59 PM, the BSE Sensex was trading at 73,368.96, down 483.94 points or 0.66 percent. The index had opened at 74,337.93 and touched an intraday high of 74,682.19 before falling sharply.

Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 stood at 22,694.00, down 194.95 points or 0.85 percent. The index opened at 23,016, reached a high of 23,120.90 and touched an intraday low of 22,672.25.

Sensex, Nifty Witness Sharp Intraday Reversal

The Sensex declined approximately 1,313 points from its day's high, while the Nifty slipped nearly 427 points from its peak by 1:59 PM.

The Sensex also touched an intraday low of 73,281.78, reflecting sustained selling pressure across the market.

Here are five possible reasons behind the sharp decline-

Elevated Crude Oil Prices

Brent crude prices remaining above USD 110 per barrel have raised concerns about inflation and corporate profitability.

India's dependence on imported crude makes the economy vulnerable to higher energy costs, potentially affecting business margins.

Profit Booking At Higher Levels

Markets opened positively, but investors may have booked profits at elevated levels.

Selling in heavyweight stocks potentially accelerated the decline after the initial rally.

Banking Stocks Under Pressure

Banking shares faced selling pressure, contributing to weakness in benchmark indices.

Heavyweight banking stocks carry significant weight in the Sensex and Nifty, amplifying broader market movements.

Sharp Selling In Midcap Stocks

Midcap shares also witnessed selling pressure, indicating that weakness extended beyond large-cap companies.

Higher volatility in midcap stocks may have intensified the overall market decline.

Quarterly Earnings And Global Risks

Ongoing corporate earnings announcements, geopolitical tensions and elevated crude prices have kept investors cautious.

Uncertainty surrounding future profitability and global economic conditions may have further weakened sentiment.

However, these remain possible contributing factors rather than independently confirmed causes of the sell-off.

Disclaimer: Market figures are based on intraday data and may change. Reasons cited are indicative, not confirmed causes or investment advice.