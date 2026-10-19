Share Market Today: Sensex Gains 120 Points, Nifty Opens At 23,150 As FIIs Turn Buyers After 15 Sessions Of Selling

Sensex |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets began Monday's trading session on a largely flat note as investors remained cautious amid mixed global market trends, rising geopolitical tensions and fluctuations in crude oil prices.

The BSE Sensex opened at 74,849.30, gaining 120.03 points or 0.16 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 started at 23,150.85, rising marginally by 4.70 points or 0.02 per cent.

PSU Banks Lead Gains, IT Stocks Face Pressure

Among sectoral indices, Nifty PSU Bank emerged as the top performer, climbing more than 1 per cent. Nifty Oil & Gas also witnessed buying interest, advancing around 0.6 per cent.

However, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty IT and Nifty Chemicals faced selling pressure, declining by up to 1 per cent during early trading.

Strong Earnings Support Market Sentiment

Market analysts believe positive corporate earnings and last week's strong rally could provide support to Indian equities.

The Nifty gained approximately 2.8 per cent last week, supported by encouraging IT sector results and better-than-expected earnings from major banks.

However, escalating tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and elevated crude oil prices remain significant concerns for investors.

Nifty Support And Resistance Levels

According to market experts, Nifty's immediate support lies between 22,950 and 23,000, while resistance is expected around 23,250–23,300.

Technical indicators suggest improving momentum, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reaching 52.81 and the Put-Call Ratio (PCR) standing at 1.08.

FIIs Return As Buyers After 15 Sessions

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) purchased Indian equities worth approximately Rs 1,166 crore on October 16, ending 15 consecutive sessions of selling.

Meanwhile, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) sold shares worth around Rs 3,661 crore, breaking their 45-session buying streak.

Crude Oil Prices Fall, Asian Markets Trade Mixed

Brent crude declined nearly 2 per cent to $107.76 per barrel, while US WTI slipped around 1 per cent to $100.43.

Across Asia, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.84 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's KOSPI recorded gains of up to 0.83 per cent.

Indonesia's Jakarta Composite dropped more than 5 per cent, reflecting continued uncertainty across global equity markets.