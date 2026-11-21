Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. MEA Approves Pakistan Delegation's Visit To Taj Mahal, Withholds Security Clearance For Proposed Nizamuddin Dargah Visit

India has granted permission to Pakistan's delegation, led by Federal Minister Musadik Malik, to visit the Taj Mahal, Humayun's Tomb and Dilli Haat during its visit for the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi. However, security agencies and the MEA have withheld clearance for the delegation's proposed visit to Nizamuddin Dargah. (Read more...)

2. 'We Won't Be Satisfied Until He's Captured': FBI Vows To Hunt Down Goldy Brar, Says He Must Face US Trial

The FBI has vowed to pursue fugitive gangster Goldy Brar until he is captured and tried in a US court. FBI official Patrick Grandy highlighted Brar's alleged links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and violent crimes. Brar was added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in September 2026. (Read more...)

3. 'Install CCTV Cameras In All Mumbai Gardens Urgently': Ameet Satam Reacts To Viral Video Of Couple Assaulted In Kurla

BJP leader Ameet Satam demanded the installation of CCTV cameras across Mumbai's public gardens after a viral video showed a group of youths allegedly assaulting a couple at Pramod Mahajan Garden in Kurla West. An FIR was reportedly registered against eight children in conflict with law. Notices were also issued to the parents of five children involved in the case. (Read more...)

4. Young Girl Tries To Frame Elderly Man For Molestation On Bus? Marathi Movie 'Janak' Has Answer For Viral Video

A video seemingly showing a woman deliberately attempting to engineer inappropriate contact with an elderly man inside a bus triggered outrage on social media. However, users identified the footage as a sequence from Marathi film Janak and shared its trailer. (Read more...)

5. 'Pick Players On Merit, Not Background': Imran Masood Questions Mohammed Siraj's Omission From India's Test XI, Cites Shami And Sarfaraz Khan | Video

Congress MP Imran Masood has questioned India's Test selection process following Mohammed Siraj's omission from the playing XI against New Zealand. Citing Mohammed Shami and Sarfaraz Khan, he stressed that players must be selected purely on merit and performance, irrespective of their background. (Read more...)

6. Insane! YouTuber IShowSpeed Completes GTA 6 After 52-Hour Nonstop Livestream Without Sleep; Lashes Out After Disappointing End - WATCH

IShowSpeed completed Grand Theft Auto VI's main storyline after an exhausting 52-hour-and-30-minute livestream without sleeping. The YouTuber raced through more than 80% of the campaign within 40 hours before reaching the end credits. Visibly exhausted, Speed expressed disappointment with parts of the ending and broke down crying. Streamer BrycexD had completed the game earlier in under 40 hours. (Read more...)

7. GTA VI Turns Into A $3.79 Billion Blockbuster Overnight, 32.5 Million Copies Sold As Rockstar Games Rewrites Gaming History

GTA VI reportedly earns $3.79 billion in 24 hours, selling 32.5 million copies worldwide and breaking entertainment records as Rockstar Games prepares its next phase of expansion globally. (Read more...)

GTA 6 | File Photo

8. Foreign Tourist Explores Maharashtra’s Iconic Raigad Fort, Describes Experience As 'Like A Powerful Goosebumps'

Recently, a foreigner visited Raigad Fort, and shared his mesmerising experience in a video. In a video, he says, "You can feel the energy here, this is like powerful. I got goosebumps man. This was the capital of the Maratha empire, Raigad Fort itself." Talking about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he says, "The legend is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at age of 16, he came and conquered the fort." (Read more...)

9. 'Abhishek Nahi, Abhishek Bhaiya': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Sweet Gesture Goes Viral As He Corrects Kids Asking For Autographs

Several young fans were seen approaching the Indian players and asking for their autographs. As they spotted Abhishek Sharma, the children began calling out 'Abhishek, Abhishek' to get his attention. Sooryavanshi, who was also present, decided to join in with a sweet correction. The 15-year-old asked the children to call him 'Abhishek Bhaiya' instead of simply using his name. (Read more...)

10. Anthropic IPO Draws Strong Interest From Indian Investors

Anthropic's $81.3 billion IPO attracted strong interest from Indian investors, with the artificial intelligence company's shares witnessing heavy trading on INDmoney and Vested. Familiarity with Claude AI, growing enthusiasm for artificial intelligence investments and expectations of long-term growth fuelled demand, as Anthropic shares closed at $97.17 against their $83 issue price. (Read more...)