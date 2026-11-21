Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Sweet Gesture Goes Viral |

Young Indian cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi won hearts with his adorable interaction with children after the India A vs Nepal match in the Rising Stars Asia Cup. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with fans loving the youngster's playful response.

Sooryavanshi's adorable advice to young kids

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The heartwarming moment took place when a group of children gathered around Indian players for autographs. Several young fans were seen approaching the Indian players and asking for their autographs. As they spotted Abhishek Sharma, the children began calling out 'Abhishek, Abhishek' to get his attention.

Sooryavanshi, who was also present, decided to join in with a sweet correction. The 15-year-old asked the children to call him 'Abhishek Bhaiya' instead of simply using his name.

His innocent and playful response left the moment even more special for the young fans. The interaction was captured on video and has since caught the attention of cricket fans online.

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India began their Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 campaign with a record List A victory in Doha. Tilak Varma and Kumar Kushagra scored tons as the Men in Blue posted a mammoth 332/9. In response, Nepal were bundled out for just 26, with Prince Yadav and Harshit Rana picking up 9 wickets among themselves.