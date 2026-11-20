Pakistan Blind Cricket Team Mock India With Plane Crashing Celebrations After Controversial Asia Cup Win | VIDEO |

A video of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Team celebrating with plane-crashing gestures has sparked fresh controversy amid the ongoing India-Pakistan cricket rivalry. Several players can be seen making movements that appear to imitate fighter jets diving and crashing, reminding viewers of the controversial celebrations during the 2025 Asia Cup.

Pakistan celebrate with plane crashing gestures

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In the viral clip, the Pakistan players are seen celebrating with the trophy held high. At the beginning of the video, a man wearing a black-and-white striped shirt raises his right hand before sharply sweeping it downwards in a diagonal motion, appearing to imitate a fighter jet crashing.

A player in the centre foreground also spreads both arms like wings, seemingly mimicking an aircraft flying and banking from side to side. Other players in the group also appear to join in with similar plane-crashing gestures.

The celebrations have drawn comparisons with an incident involving Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf during the India-Pakistan Super Four match at the 2025 Men's Asia Cup in Dubai on September 21.

During the match, Rauf was seen making a gesture that appeared to show a fighter jet crashing. He also displayed a '6-0' hand sign, widely interpreted as a reference to Pakistan's military claims about downing Indian fighter jets during the May 2025 military conflict between the two countries.

The incident sparked a major controversy, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly filing a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

India-Pakistan Rivalry Back In Focus

The latest video has brought the controversy back into the spotlight. Furthermore, Pakistan's win also came under controversial circumstances. Despite the match being called off without a single ball being bowled, the match referee reportedly awarded the trophy to Pakistan based on their better net run rate. This decision sparked an immediate protest from the Indian team.