A major controversy has erupted after Pakistan were declared the sole champions of the Men’s Blind Cricket Asia Cup 2026. The decision came after the final against India was abandoned due to persistent rain in Dhaka on Friday. India strongly objected to the outcome and boycotted the trophy presentation ceremony.

Despite the match being called off without a single ball being bowled, the match referee reportedly awarded the trophy to Pakistan based on their better net run rate. This decision sparked an immediate protest from the Indian team.

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India maintained that both teams should have been declared joint winners because the final could not be completed. The Indian players refused to attend the presentation ceremony to register their protest. They argued that awarding the title to Pakistan went against the tournament's technical regulations.

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The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) has also rejected the decision and demanded that India and Pakistan share the championship. In an official statement, the association strongly criticised the move to recognise Pakistan as the only winner. CABI said both finalists deserved equal recognition after the rain-hit final.