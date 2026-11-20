Congress MP Imran Masood Alleges Discrimination After Mohammed Siraj's Exclusion | ANI/X

Congress MP Imran Masood has sparked a fresh controversy after alleging discrimination over Mohammed Siraj's omission from India's playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington, questioning whether the pacer's name and identity had anything to do with the selection decision.

Masood reacted strongly to Siraj being left out despite his impressive performances in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The Congress leader suggested that the decision was difficult to understand if the Hyderabad-born pacer had been delivering consistently for India, and raised questions about the reasons behind his exclusion.

Congress MP Imran Masood Alleges Discrimination After Mohammed Siraj's Exclusion

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Speaking about the selection controversy, Masood reportedly said, "It is being said that despite his good performance, he was not given a place in the team. His name is 'Siraj ', and that is why he was not given a place. If you are not selecting him despite his good performance, the discrimination is clear." His remarks have brought a political angle to what was initially a cricketing debate over India's playing XI.

The controversy erupted after India opted for a four-pronged pace attack featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna and Anshul Kamboj, leaving Siraj out of the playing XI. The decision raised eyebrows, particularly because Siraj has been India's leading wicket-taker in the current WTC cycle, with 43 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 26.81.

Siraj's omission has become one of the biggest talking points of the Wellington Test, with questions continuing to emerge over India's selection strategy. While Masood's allegation has added a political dimension to the debate, the team management has maintained that the decision was based on the combination it believed was best suited for the match.

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