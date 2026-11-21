Young Girl Tries To Frame Elderly Man For Molestation On Bus? Marathi Movie 'Janak' Has Answer For Viral Video |

A video showing a young woman allegedly attempting to make an elderly man touch her inappropriately inside a bus has sparked widespread outrage on social media. However, what initially appeared to be a real-life incident was later identified by netizens as a scene from the Marathi film Janak, which explores the dangers of misleading viral videos and social media trials.

The clip shows a young woman dressed in red recording herself inside a bus. She repeatedly moves close to an elderly man standing beside her, seemingly attempting to make his arm come into contact with her. The man appears unaware of her actions as the woman continues recording.

Activist Deepika Bhardwaj Reacts To Viral Clip

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Activist Deepika Bhardwaj was among those who reacted to the video after it surfaced online. Sharing the clip on X, she compared the woman to Kerala-based influencer Shimjitha Musthafa, who was arrested in connection with the suicide of U Deepak following a viral sexual harassment allegation.

"Meet yet another Shimjitha Musthafa. Deliberately sticking to the man desperately waiting for his arm to show slight bad touch so that she cries molestation. Doesn't even spare his age. Bus has no crowd but she's forcing herself on him for cheap views," Bhardwaj wrote.

Netizens Identify Clip As Film Scene

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The footage triggered strong reactions, with several social media users accusing the woman of attempting to falsely implicate the elderly passenger. However, other users soon clarified that the clip was not from a real incident but a scene from the Marathi movie Janak. One user responding to Bhardwaj's post also shared the film's trailer.

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Another woman shared the footage while referring to the Kerala suicide case, expressing concern that a similar incident could ruin another man's life. Her post was later reposted with a clarification that the footage was from Janak, adding that the film itself examines the consequences of misleading viral videos and online trials.

Actors Identified As Anushka Pimputkar & Avinash Narkar

The actors seen in the viral clip have been identified as Anushka Pimputkar and veteran actor Avinash Narkar. Pimputkar has also shared photographs from the film's sets featuring Narkar, with both actors wearing the same outfits seen in the circulating video. Actor Sayali Sanjeev is also part of the film's cast. The film is reportedly based on a real-life incident and explores how social media allegations and viral footage can influence public perception before facts are established.

Viral Video Reminds Of Tragic Kerala Incident

The video also brought renewed attention to the death of U Deepak, a 42-year-old sales manager from Govindapuram in Kozhikode, Kerala. He was found hanging at his residence after a video posted by a woman accusing him of sexual harassment on a bus went viral.

She gained 2M views on this video



This man is now dead by suicide



She starts recording when he's already standing in front of her & his body is much away from her. Then she turns around with her front next to his arm



Inappropriate touch or views bait?



A life is gone pic.twitter.com/Ze3RGOfxr1 — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) January 18, 2026

The footage was reportedly recorded during a journey from Payyannur railway station to the bus stand and received more than 20 lakh views. Deepak's family alleged that the public humiliation and online character assassination caused him severe mental distress.

According to police, Deepak's parents were at home when the incident occurred. After he failed to respond to repeated calls, neighbours were alerted and the door was forced open, following which he was found dead.

Kerala-based influencer Shimjitha Musthafa, who had posted the video, was arrested on January 21 at a relative's house in Vadakara following a multi-day search. A lookout circular had also been issued to prevent her from leaving the country. She was identified as the prime accused in the case, while Deepak's family maintained that the viral allegation had contributed to his distress.

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