Insane! YouTuber IShowSpeed Completes GTA 6 Story After 52-Hour Nonstop Livestream Without Sleep; Lashes Out After Disappointing End | X

While most gamers are expected to take their time exploring the vast open world of Grand Theft Auto VI, popular YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed had a rather different approach. The internet personality has reportedly completed the game's main storyline after an exhausting livestream lasting approximately 52 hours and 30 minutes, staying awake throughout the marathon.

Speed's marathon gaming session quickly attracted attention online, with thousands of viewers tuning in to watch him race through missions and experience some of the biggest moments in Rockstar Games' highly anticipated title.

IShowSpeed Pushes Through GTA 6 Campaign In 52 Hours

The streamer began his playthrough shortly before the game's official US launch, waiting for the title to become available before jumping straight into its campaign.

Over the next two days, Speed dedicated almost every waking moment to completing the storyline. His progress was particularly impressive during the initial stages, with the streamer reportedly finishing more than 80% of the main campaign within the first 40 hours.

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After approximately 52 hours and 30 minutes of continuous gameplay, he finally reached the end credits, marking the completion of his marathon run.

Sleep Deprivation Takes A Toll On Streamer

However, completing the game came at a cost. As the livestream continued, viewers noticed Speed becoming increasingly exhausted. The streamer repeatedly acknowledged that he was tired and revealed that he had not slept throughout the entire gaming session.

Unlike the celebrations one might expect after completing such a highly anticipated game, Speed's reaction to the ending was far more emotional. He appeared visibly disappointed with certain aspects of the finale and even broke down crying after finishing the campaign.

His emotional response quickly became another talking point among viewers, adding an unexpected twist to an already unusual livestream.

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IShowSpeed Wasn't The First Streamer To Finish GTA 6

Despite attracting widespread attention, Speed was not the first content creator to complete GTA 6. Fellow streamer BrycexD reportedly reached the end of the campaign earlier, finishing in under 40 hours, partly benefiting from New Zealand's earlier release timing.

Speed followed shortly afterwards with his own marathon, turning the playthrough into one of the most talked-about gaming livestreams surrounding the release.

While completing the campaign in record time was an achievement in itself, it was the combination of his nonstop gameplay, visible exhaustion and emotional reaction that made the livestream particularly memorable.