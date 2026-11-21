'Install CCTV Cameras In All Mumbai Gardens Urgently': Ameet Satam Reacts To Viral Video Of Couple Assaulted In Kurla | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP leader Ameet Satam on Saturday, demanded that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) urgently install CCTV cameras in all public gardens across Mumbai. The need comes after a viral video showed a group of youths allegedly assaulting a couple at Pramod Mahajan Garden near Phoenix Marketcity Mall in Kurla West.

Ameet Satam Demands CCTV Surveillance Across Mumbai Gardens

Speaking to reporters, Satam expressed concerns over inadequate security arrangements at several public gardens in Mumbai.

“We have seen the video. The Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Mumbai Police need to review security arrangements at all gardens across the city. Security at several gardens does not appear to be foolproof. We demand that the civic body urgently install CCTV cameras in all gardens across Mumbai,” he said.

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He further added that installing CCTV cameras would help strengthen security arrangements across the city's gardens. His remarks came after footage of the alleged assault in Kurla circulated widely on social media, prompting calls for police intervention.

Viral Video Shows Group Of Youths Allegedly Assaulting Couple

The viral video shows a group of youths approaching a couple inside Pramod Mahajan Garden in Kurla West.

What begins as a verbal altercation soon escalates into an alleged physical assault, with one of the youths seen hitting the young man with a stick. Another member of the group is seen punching him in the face as the woman attempts to intervene.

The footage further shows the group becoming aggressive when the young man attempts to take out his mobile phone to record their behaviour. The youths are subsequently seen attacking the couple while the woman attempts to pull her companion away from the group.

Towards the end of the video, one of the youths is seen picking up a large stone and hurling it towards the couple.

FIR Reportedly Registered Against Eight Minors

Following the circulation of the footage and appeals seeking police intervention, an FIR was reportedly registered against eight children in conflict with law (CCLs).

According to a social media post shared by a BJP leader, the case was registered under Sections 189(2), 189(4), 118(1), 352 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Notices were also reportedly issued to the parents of five of the children.

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