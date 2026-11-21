Mumbai Shocker: Group Of Minors Allegedly Assault Couple With Sticks & Stones Near Kurla’s Phoenix Mall; FIR Registered After Video Goes Viral | Screengrab

Mumbai: A group of youths allegedly assaulted a couple at the Pramod Mahajan garden near Phoenix Marketcity Mall in Mumbai's Kurla West, with a viral video of the incident showing the attackers hitting the young man and woman with sticks and stones. Following the circulation of the footage and a public appeal seeking police intervention, an FIR has reportedly been registered against eight Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs).

Viral Video Shows Shocking Assault In Public

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video shows a group of young boys approaching the couple in the garden. What begins as a verbal altercation soon escalates into an assault, with one of the boys seen hitting the young man with a stick. Another member of the group then punches him in the face as the woman tries to intervene and protect him.

At one point, the group appears to become more aggressive after the young man takes out his phone to record the incident. The boys are then seen attacking the couple, while the woman attempts to pull her companion away from the group. The video ends with one of the youths picking up a large stone and hurling it towards the couple. The extent of the couple’s injuries remains unclear and their identities have not been established.

A complaint circulating on social media, addressed to Mumbai Police and Ghatkopar Police, urged authorities to take immediate action. The appeal identified the location as the Chirag Nagar/Pramod Mahajan Garden area near Phoenix Marketcity and called for the identification of those involved, examination of nearby CCTV footage and appropriate legal action.

FIR Registered Against 8 Children In Conflict With Law

In a social media post, a BJP leader stated that police had registered an FIR against eight Children in Conflict with Law under Sections 189(2), 189(4), 118(1), 352 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Notices have also reportedly been issued to the parents of five of the children. The leader further said that he would visit the area later in the day.