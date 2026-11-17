Mumbai Crime News: Loud Music Complaint Turns Violent In Kurla As Man Allegedly Assaults Police Officer | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly abusing, threatening and assaulting a police constable who had gone to his residence in Kurla's Nehru Nagar area following a complaint about loud music. The constable sustained injuries, including a fracture to his right wrist, after allegedly being pushed to the ground by the accused.

The arrested accused has been identified as Vikrantkumar Mithileshkumar Jha. He has been booked for allegedly obstructing a public servant from discharging his official duties and using criminal force to deter him from performing his duty.

Police Respond To Loud Music Complaint

According to the complaint filed by Police Constable Gokul Dadahari Vadgar of Nehru Nagar police station, the incident took place during the intervening night of November 14 and 15. Vadgar was on night patrol duty as part of Beat Marshal 2, accompanied by a Maharashtra Security Force personnel.

At around 12.06 am, the police control room received a complaint through the mobile control unit that some youngsters were playing loud music at 56-C, Kurla Kamgar Co-operative Society, Kamgar Nagar Road, Maharashtra Nagar, Kurla East, and that police assistance was required.

Vadgar and his colleague immediately proceeded to the location. Upon reaching the spot, they met the complainant, who directed them to the residence of Jha, from where the loud music was allegedly coming.

Accused Allegedly Confronts Police Constable

According to the FIR, Vadgar rang the doorbell two to three times, but nobody responded. When he pushed the door, he found it unlocked and entered the house. As the loud music was coming from an inner room, he knocked on its door, following which Jha came out.

Jha allegedly questioned the constable about how he had entered his house. After Vadgar explained that they had arrived following a police control room complaint and asked him to lower the volume, Jha reportedly claimed that it was his house and that he was free to play music as he wished.

Despite repeated requests from the police personnel, Jha allegedly refused to reduce the volume. He reportedly questioned whether the police had a warrant to enter his house, used abusive language, manhandled the constable and threatened to have him dismissed from service.

Read Also Mumbai Tragedy As Three-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Nala Near Andheri Home After Going Missing

Constable Allegedly Pushed During Intervention

Suspecting that Jha was under the influence of alcohol, Vadgar contacted the police control room and sought additional assistance. A team from Mobile Van 2 subsequently arrived at the spot and attempted to reason with him. However, Jha allegedly continued to remain aggressive.

While the police personnel were taking him downstairs for further action, Jha allegedly deliberately pushed Vadgar with the intention of preventing him from performing his official duties. The constable fell to the ground and sustained injuries to his head, below the nose and on his lip. He also suffered a fracture near the wrist of his right hand.

Medical Examination Confirms Wrist Fracture

The injured constable was initially taken to Aryan Hospital in Nehru Nagar, where he received preliminary treatment. Doctors subsequently referred him to Rajawadi Hospital for further medical care.

Also Watch:

At Rajawadi Hospital, an X-ray examination confirmed a fracture near his right wrist. A CT scan was also conducted due to the head injury, and its report was awaited, police said.

Police Register Case Against Accused

Based on Vadgar's complaint, Nehru Nagar police registered a case against Jha under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly obstructing a public servant from performing official duties. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/