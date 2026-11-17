Mumbai Tragedy As Three-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Nala Near Andheri Home After Going Missing | File Pic

Mumbai: A three-year-old boy, who had gone missing from Juhu Galli in Andheri West on Saturday evening, was found dead in a nala near his house on Tuesday.

The child, identified as Ayaan Islam Khan, had been missing since around 6 pm on November 14. The DN Nagar police had registered a kidnapping case against an unidentified person after his father, Islam Khan, 30, lodged a complaint alleging that someone had lured the child away and taken him from his custody.

Boy Suspected To Have Fallen Into Nala

According to preliminary information, the boy is suspected to have fallen into the nala while playing at a nearby ground. His body was found in the nala near his residence on Tuesday.

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Police Investigate Disappearance And Death

The police had registered an FIR on November 15 under Section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police Sub-Inspector Vishwas Dhumal was investigating the case.

The circumstances surrounding the child's disappearance and death are being investigated.

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