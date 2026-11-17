Doctors Reattach 30-Year-Old Man's Severed Foot 9 Hours After Local Train Accident Near Kandivali Station |

Mumbai: In a complex microsurgical procedure, doctors have successfully replanted the completely amputated left foot of a 30-year-old man who fell from a moving local train near Kandivali station. The surgery restored blood circulation to the foot nearly nine hours after it was severed and left without blood supply.

Two Hospitals Had Reportedly Ruled Out Limb Salvage

The patient, Ronak Bhuptani, was brought to Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital after his family was advised at two hospitals that the injured limb could not be salvaged and that he would require further amputation and a prosthetic limb. However, on the advice of his spiritual guide, the family approached the hospital, where a multidisciplinary team undertook the challenging replantation procedure.

Bhuptani sustained severe injuries after his foot got trapped under the train's wheels. The surgical team, led by Dr Nilesh G Satbhai, Director of Plastic, Reconstructive Microsurgery and Hand Transplantation, and Dr Gautam JK Tawari, Senior Director of Arthroscopy and Sports Medicine, Upper Limbs and Hand Surgery, repaired the damaged blood vessels, nerves and muscles to reconnect the amputated foot and restore circulation.

Healthy Tissue Transferred From Thigh To Cover Injured Area

Explaining the challenges, Dr Satbhai said the extensive damage to the surrounding skin and soft tissues made the procedure particularly complex. Besides reconnecting the blood vessels and nerves, doctors transferred healthy tissue from the patient's thigh to cover the injured area and protect the underlying structures.

Following the emergency replantation, the patient underwent multiple reconstructive procedures to stabilise the foot and address extensive tissue loss. Doctors also used dermal substitutes and laser therapy to support tissue regeneration and wound healing, along with skin grafting using tissue taken from his thigh.

Dr Tawari said the coordinated efforts of different surgical specialties were crucial in ensuring that the replanted foot healed properly and achieved the stability required for future movement. The patient will now undergo a carefully planned rehabilitation programme to gradually regain mobility.

After multiple surgeries and nearly a month of hospitalisation, Bhuptani was discharged in a stable condition. He is currently recovering at home and is expected to begin mobilisation under medical supervision.

The case highlights the role of specialised reconstructive microsurgery in attempting to salvage severely injured limbs that may otherwise require amputation. However, the eventual recovery of the replanted foot and the patient's ability to walk will depend on further healing and rehabilitation.

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