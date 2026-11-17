BMC Cuts Monthly Royalty For Dharavi Dialysis Centre By 37% To ₹95,200, Offers No Explanation In Revised Proposal | File Photo

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reduced the proposed monthly royalty for operating a 10-machine dialysis centre in Dharavi by nearly 37% in its revised proposal, but has not explained the basis for the reduction from Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 95,200.

BMC Reduces Monthly Royalty By ₹54,800

The revised proposal, scheduled to be placed before the Improvement Committee on November 18, recommends appointing Apex Kidney Care Private Limited to operate the dialysis centre at the Loknete Eknathrao Gaikwad Urban Health Centre under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. However, the administration's report does not clarify what prompted the substantial change in the royalty amount or how the revised figure was arrived at.

The proposed facility will occupy 177 square metres on the third floor of the civic health centre and house 10 dialysis machines valued at approximately Rs 61 lakh. These machines, originally procured for SevenHills Hospital, have been transferred to the Dharavi facility.

Sion Hospital Faces Constraints In Expanding Dialysis Services

The civic administration has recommended Apex Kidney Care for an initial period of five years, extendable by another five years. Two agencies, Apex Kidney Care and Mukta Kidney and Dialysis Clinic, qualified in the technical evaluation, while Renal Projects Private Limited was disqualified for not meeting the prescribed experience criteria. Apex emerged as the highest bidder in the financial evaluation.

Under the proposed arrangement, eligible patients will receive dialysis without making direct payments, with the private operator claiming reimbursement under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). The agency will also be required to comply with other applicable government health insurance schemes and prescribed treatment rates.

Improvement Committee Had Returned Proposal In June

The proposal seeks to address the growing demand for maintenance dialysis services in the area. The administration has pointed out that Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital (Sion), which currently provides emergency dialysis to critically ill patients, lacks adequate additional doctors to expand regular maintenance dialysis services.

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The proposed Dharavi centre will function under the supervision of Sion Hospital's Nephrology Department. Patients will be referred by the department, while the private agency will be responsible for providing trained medical and paramedical staff, consumables, equipment maintenance and other operational requirements.

The proposal was earlier returned by the Improvement Committee in June, with members raising questions about the agency's credentials and financial capacity, availability of dialysis machines, the rationale for outsourcing and the BMC's ability to operate the facility independently.

Following the committee's objections, the administration has submitted a revised report with clarifications and again sought approval. However, the unexplained reduction in the monthly royalty, which directly affects the civic body's revenue from the premises, is likely to invite further questions during the committee's deliberations.

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