Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Mumbai: In a move to recover weapons looted by Naxalites from security forces over the years, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved a cash reward scheme for people providing credible information about such weapons and helping the authorities recover them.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The reward amount will vary depending on the type and number of weapons recovered, with incentives of up to around Rs 1.5 lakh for different categories of weapons.

Home Department Proposes New Reward Mechanism

The proposal was moved by the Home Department to plug a gap in the existing reward mechanism. Although the government already provides incentives to those supplying information leading to the arrest of Naxalites and those helping dismantle their network, as well as additional financial assistance to Naxalites surrendering with weapons under the revised surrender policy, there was no specific provision to reward people helping recover weapons looted from security forces.

Government Aims To Trace Weapons Stolen During Naxal Attacks

Since the beginning of the Maoist movement, Naxalites have attacked police stations and security teams and looted weapons belonging to the state's security forces. The government now intends to trace these missing weapons and prevent them from being used in further violent activities.

The reward structure covers automatic and semi-automatic firearms, other categories of weapons and ammunition. The amount will be determined according to the type and quantity of weapons involved.

The Cabinet has also specified the financial powers of different police authorities to approve the rewards. Superintendents of Police will be authorised to sanction rewards up to Rs 10 lakh, while the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Gadchiroli Range, can approve amounts up to Rs 25 lakh.

For rewards exceeding Rs 25 lakh and up to Rs 50 lakh, approval powers will rest with the Inspector General of Police (Anti-Naxal Operations). The Additional Director General of Police (Special Operations) will be authorised to sanction rewards ranging from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

The decision comes against the backdrop of the Centre and state government's intensified efforts to eliminate Left-wing extremism. Gadchiroli and Gondia, located along the western edge of the erstwhile Red Corridor, have been declared Naxal-free, paving the way for large-scale development projects in the region.

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