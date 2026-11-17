Navi Mumbai: 198 Fire Calls Reported During Diwali, 155 Linked To Firecrackers; Vashi Records Highest Incidents | Anand Chaini

Navi Mumbai: Firecracker celebrations during Diwali triggered a spate of fire emergencies across Navi Mumbai, with the fire departments of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) collectively recording 198 fire calls. Of these, 155 were linked to firecrackers, highlighting the fire safety risks posed by festive celebrations.

NMMC Records 101 Fire Calls, Majority Linked To Firecrackers

According to NMMC Fire Officer Purushottam Jadhav, the civic fire department recorded 101 fire calls between November 8 and 14. Approximately 75% of these calls were attributed to firecracker-related incidents, while the remaining 25% were caused by electrical short circuits.

CIDCO Chief Fire Officer Vijay Rane said their fire department recorded 97 calls during the period, of which 79 were related to firecrackers.

November 9 And 10 Witness Highest Number Of Fire Calls

The maximum number of NMMC fire calls was recorded on November 9 and 10, with 27 incidents each. The department received 23 calls on November 8, 12 on November 11, six on November 12, one on November 13 and five on November 14.

Firecracker-related incidents were reported across residential buildings, hutments, shops, vehicles, markets and warehouses. In some cases, rockets entered residential buildings and sparked fires, while burning firecrackers landed on the roofs of hutments, setting them ablaze. Fires were also reported in areas with tarpaulin sheets, garbage and dry grass.

Over 45 Major Fire Incidents Reported Under NMMC

More than 45 major fire incidents were reported under the NMMC jurisdiction. Despite multiple emergencies, timely intervention by fire personnel helped bring the major fires under control, with no loss of life reported.

Among the five NMMC fire station jurisdictions, Vashi recorded the highest number of calls at 39 between November 8 and 14. Nerul reported 18 calls, followed by Airoli with 17, Koparkhairane with 16 and CBD Belapur with 11.

CIDCO Records 79 Firecracker-Related Incidents

CIDCO's fire department recorded 97 fire calls during the period, of which 79 were attributed to firecrackers, Rane said. The incidents were reported across its fire station jurisdictions, including Kharghar, Ulwe and Dronagiri.

With Navi Mumbai witnessing the construction of several high-rise buildings, the civic body has strengthened its firefighting infrastructure by inducting advanced equipment and vehicles to tackle fires and respond to emergencies.

The NMMC fire department's fleet includes a 68-metre turntable ladder that can be used for firefighting and rescue operations, a 60-metre tower monitor, five water browser vehicles, one mini water tender, five rescue tenders, five quick response vehicles and five fire motorcycles.

Ahead of Diwali, the fire department had undertaken awareness initiatives to encourage citizens to celebrate the festival safely. Fire safety pamphlets were distributed and an awareness video highlighting precautions to be followed, as well as activities to be avoided while bursting firecrackers, was prepared and circulated among residents.

The NMMC operates five fire stations in Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Koparkhairane and Airoli. CIDCO also operates fire stations in Kharghar, Ulwe and Dronagiri.

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