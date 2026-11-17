Mumbai Local Train Update: ₹2,711-Crore Panvel–Vasai Rail Corridor Gets Railway Board Panel Nod; 17 Stations Planned | File Photo

Mumbai: In a significant development for suburban railway connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the proposed 69-km Panvel–Vasai rail corridor has received approval from the Railway Board's Project Evaluation Committee.

The project, estimated to cost approximately Rs 2,711 crore, aims to provide a direct suburban rail connection between Panvel in Navi Mumbai and Vasai in Palghar district, reducing the need for passengers to travel through major stations.

However, the proposal is yet to receive clearances from NITI Aayog and the Union Finance Ministry before the tendering process can begin.

Panvel–Vasai Rail Corridor To Have 17 Stations

According to an NDTV report, the proposed suburban railway corridor will extend over 69 kilometres and feature 17 stations. The project is intended to improve suburban connectivity between the eastern and western parts of the metropolitan region.

At present, passengers travelling between certain locations in Navi Mumbai and the western suburbs often have to change trains at major interchange stations such as Kurla and Dadar. However, to reduce commuters' strain and to provide them with more comfortable journey, the project has been introduced. The proposed corridor is expected to offer a more direct alternative for commuters travelling between Panvel and Vasai.

New Rail Link To Benefit Navi Mumbai, Bhiwandi And Vasai–Virar

The corridor is expected to improve connectivity between Navi Mumbai, Bhiwandi and the Vasai–Virar region. As these areas have witnessed expanding residential, commercial and industrial development, increasing the demand for better public transport infrastructure.

The proposed Panvel–Vasai corridor is also expected to support regional connectivity associated with the upcoming Vadhavan Port in Palghar district.

Panvel–Karjat Rail Corridor Also Nears Completion

The development comes as work on the Panvel–Karjat suburban railway corridor approaches completion.

Together, the proposed Panvel–Vasai link and the Panvel–Karjat corridor are expected to expand suburban railway connectivity from Panvel to other parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The projects are intended to address growing passenger demand and improve access to emerging residential and commercial centres.

NITI Aayog And Finance Ministry Approvals Still Pending

Although the Railway Board's Project Evaluation Committee has cleared the Panvel–Vasai proposal, the project has not yet received all the necessary approvals.

According to reports, the proposal must secure clearance from NITI Aayog and the Union Finance Ministry before tenders can be invited.

Once the required approvals are obtained, the railway authorities will be able to proceed with the next stages of implementation.

The project is expected to play a role in improving east–west suburban connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region once completed.

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