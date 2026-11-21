'We Won't Be Satisfied Until He's Captured': FBI Vows To Hunt Down Goldy Brar, Says He Must Face US Trial |

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has vowed to continue its pursuit of fugitive gangster Satinderjeet Singh, popularly known as Goldy Brar, until he is captured and brought before an American court to face trial for his alleged crimes.

Patrick Grandy, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office, made the remarks during an episode of the agency's podcast, Inside the FBI. Reiterating the agency's determination to apprehend Brar, Grandy said the FBI would not consider its mission complete until the fugitive was arrested and prosecuted in the United States.

"We won't be satisfied until Singh is captured and tried in an American court of law for his alleged crimes that have affected citizens here in the US as well as around the world," Grandy said.

He further pointed out that Brar's inclusion on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list was based on his alleged propensity for violence and the multiple criminal charges against him. Grandy stressed that the agency was determined to take him off the streets.

Who Is Goldy Brar? FBI Places Him On Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List

Goldy Brar, believed to be in his early 30s, was added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in September 2026, becoming the 543rd individual to be featured on the list since its creation in 1950.

The FBI has announced a reward of up to $1 million for information leading directly to his arrest.

According to the agency, Brar is allegedly the North American leader of the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group, a transnational criminal syndicate accused of involvement in targeted killings, shootings, murders, kidnappings, extortion, assaults, human smuggling and the trafficking of narcotics and weapons across the United States and Canada.

The FBI has described him as extremely violent, armed and dangerous. He is believed to have connections across California, Canada, India and Mexico and may be hiding in the United States.

Federal Charges Against Brar In The US

Brar is wanted in the United States under a federal arrest warrant issued by the US District Court in Los Angeles in connection with several alleged offences.

The charges include racketeering conspiracy under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, conspiracy to interfere with commerce through extortion and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

His inclusion on the FBI's most-wanted list is part of broader efforts by American authorities to investigate and dismantle the Lawrence Bishnoi network, including operations targeting its alleged international activities.

Goldy Brar Wanted In India, Linked To Sidhu Moose Wala Murder

In India, Brar has been designated a terrorist and faces allegations in multiple criminal cases, including the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

He has also been linked to several alleged extortion operations and other violent crimes in India and abroad. Investigators have accused the wider Bishnoi network of operating across international borders, with alleged links to criminal activities in the US and Canada.

Canada Also Names Goldy Brar Among Most-Wanted Fugitives

Adding to the international pressure, Canadian authorities recently identified Brar as their most-wanted fugitive in connection with a 2023 murder case.

Canadian authorities have reportedly announced a reward of up to C$250,000 for information connected to the case.

With law enforcement agencies in the United States, Canada and India pursuing investigations into the alleged criminal network, Brar remains a key target of international efforts against organised crime.

The FBI has urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward and assist investigators. The agency has maintained that its pursuit will continue until he is apprehended and brought before an American court.