GTA 6 | File Photo

Mumbai: Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI), the highly anticipated action-adventure video game developed by Rockstar Games, has reportedly rewritten global entertainment records, generating a staggering $3.79 billion in sales within just 24 hours of its release.

The blockbuster launch has positioned GTA VI as the biggest entertainment debut in history, surpassing records previously held by its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V).

Record-Breaking Sales

According to the reported figures, GTA VI sold approximately 32.5 million copies worldwide through pre-orders and launch-day purchases. The game's $3.79 billion opening-day revenue is nearly five times the estimated $800 million earned by GTA V during its 2013 debut.

Remarkably, GTA VI's first-day sales also exceeded the $2.94 billion lifetime worldwide box-office collection of Marvel's blockbuster film Avengers: Endgame. The figures underline the growing financial influence of the global gaming industry, where major video game launches increasingly compete with Hollywood's biggest releases.

Billion-Dollar Investment

Developed by Rockstar Games and published by its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, GTA VI reportedly involved production expenditure approaching $1 billion, making it one of the costliest entertainment projects ever undertaken.

The game follows protagonists Lucia and Jason Blitz through Vice City, a fictional setting inspired by Miami. Rockstar Games founder and president Sam Houser described the release as the beginning of a new chapter for the gaming studio.

Global Gaming Frenzy

The GTA VI launch sparked extraordinary enthusiasm among gaming communities worldwide. Reports suggested that some players took leave from work, while others made arrangements with their partners to enjoy uninterrupted gaming sessions.

Pre-orders reportedly accelerated after Rockstar released an extended gameplay trailer in August, generating renewed excitement around the title.

What's Next?

Investors are now closely monitoring Rockstar Games' plans for a PC release and the next-generation GTA Online multiplayer experience. Industry analysts anticipate potential launches in 2027, which could unlock substantial recurring revenue opportunities for Take-Two Interactive.

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