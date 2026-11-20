X/ @Jvilsonff

Content creator Dhruv Rathee has urged parents to keep their children away from Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), saying the violence in the game could normalise brutality and objectify women.

Rathee made the remarks in a post on X, along with a reel from the game. The clip shows a male character assaulting a woman and then shooting her several times, including in the face and hands.

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He called the level of violence "not a joke" and warned that it could produce 'more psychopaths' in society. He also said it was unfortunate that many of those playing the game, or watching streams of it, are children.

The post comes just after the game's launch. In the run-up, some parents raised concerns about its graphic violence, sexual content and other mature themes.

GTA 6: Online reactions divided

Responses to Rathee's post were mixed. Several users argued the game is clearly meant for adults, so his warning to parents misses the point.

User Kshitij (@trulyhumanIST) said audiences already watch violent films such as Dhurandhar, and asked why a game should be singled out.

Another user, Virus (@realvirus_), rejected the idea that games turn people into criminals. In his view, crime stems from upbringing, culture and political patronage. He added that people in India often hesitate even to speak up against injustice, let alone fire a gun in public.

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Others backed Rathee. User Anil (@AnilSir_Uncut) said a society already struggling with misogyny and violence against women does not need games that glorify such brutality. Freedom of expression, he said, should not become an excuse for normalising the dehumanisation of women, particularly when children are exposed to it.

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An old debate

The row revives a long-running argument over video games and real-world violence. Ahead of the launch, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick rejected the idea that the game would cause violence, saying entertainment does not create behaviour.

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