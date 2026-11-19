'11:59 PM Never Felt This Long': Raghav Chadha Joins GTA 6 Hype, Shares Video Of His Midnight Countdown |

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha gave social media users a glimpse into his life outside Parliament as he joined millions of gaming fans in celebrating the release of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). The politician shared a video of himself eagerly waiting for the much-awaited game's launch, showing that even a busy public figure can find time for his favourite interests.

In the Instagram video, Chadha is seen sitting in front of his television with a gaming console in his hand. With his eyes fixed on the screen, he patiently watches the countdown approach midnight. The moment the clock strikes the release time, he turns towards the camera with a wide, almost childlike smile, visibly excited about finally getting his hands on the latest instalment of the popular gaming franchise.

Sharing the clip, he captioned it, “11:59 PM has never felt this long. #GTA6 A little glimpse of life beyond Parliament."

Raghav Chadha's GTA 6 Post Gets Funny Reactions Online

The video soon attracted attention, with gaming enthusiasts relating to Chadha's excitement and others taking the opportunity to share humorous reactions.

While several users expressed their own anticipation for the game, some turned the politician's midnight gaming session into a meme-worthy moment.

“Congratulations for taking out time for GTA VI," a user commented.

Another joked, “We got Raghav playing GTA 6 After GTA 6."

Drawing a comparison between his political responsibilities and gaming interests, one person wrote, “Parliament session at 11 AM, GTA VI at 12:01 AM. Serving the Nation by Day, Wanted by Midnight."

Others took a more political route with their comments, with one user saying, “Maanniye mohoday PS5 muft karayein."

“Har Ghar PS5 Yojna Aani hi Chaiyee," another comment read.

Joining the conversation, someone else wrote, “PS5 muft Yojana, Khelega India to hi to Badhega India."

GTA 6: Rockstar Games' Much-Awaited Release After GTA 5

Chadha's post comes amid the worldwide buzz surrounding GTA 6, which marks the return of Rockstar Games' iconic open-world franchise. The game follows Grand Theft Auto V, which was released in September 2013, making the wait between the two mainline instalments one of the longest in the franchise's history.

Set in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida, the latest game takes players back to Vice City, a location familiar to longtime fans of the series.

The storyline centres on two protagonists, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, whose involvement in criminal activities draws them into a much larger conspiracy. Their journey unfolds across an expansive open world, bringing together action, crime and the signature storytelling associated with the Grand Theft Auto series.