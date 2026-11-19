GTA 6 Early Gamer Reviews Are Out, All Of Them Call It 'Best Game Ever' |

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) launched worldwide today, and the first reviews suggest Rockstar Games has delivered on the 13 years of anticipation. GTA 6 holds a 99/100 on Metacritic and 98/100 on OpenCritic, making it the top-scoring game on both, while IGN and GameSpot each gave it a perfect 10.

Level with gaming's all-time greats

The score puts the game alongside a long-standing benchmark. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time from 1998 also holds a 99 average, though Metacritic's rankings currently list GTA 6 above it. Bloomberg's Jason Schreier reported the scores under the headline calling it the best-reviewed video game ever.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What critics are saying

IGN's Luke Reilly called it 'the single most impressive video game I have ever played'. Several outlets singled out the leads. VGC praised the relationship between protagonists Jason and Lucia, which players influence through their actions. Push Square and Easy Allies also gave perfect marks, the latter highlighting the emotional story and the series' best police chases.

Schreier, in unscored thoughts on the game, called it a 'masterpiece'. In a post on X, he described it as one of the greatest games he has ever played.

Not every verdict is a perfect score

The praise is near-unanimous but not literally universal. TheSixthAxis and PlayStation LifeStyle each scored it 9/10, with TheSixthAxis arguing that the constant escalation weakens its impact. ScreenHub's 80 was the lowest score visible on Metacritic so far. On performance, GamingBolt reported smooth 30 FPS gameplay on PS5 Pro, while IGN described stable performance on a standard PS5.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fans share highlights

Players began posting clips on social media as the game went live, showing Rockstar's reimagined Florida setting. Highlights circulating online include NPC road rage, car thefts using cloned keys, a jet-skiing dog, and a cat-petting mechanic. Streamer IShowSpeed reportedly reached 20 percent completion within eight hours, and some players have said the early hours feel slower than in earlier Rockstar titles.