Avengers Endgame Encore Box Office Collection Day 1: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans Starrer Takes Decent Opening, Earns ₹7.25 Crore

Avengers Endgame Encore Box Office Collection | Instagram

Avengers: Endgame was released in 2019, and it was a blockbuster at the box office. On Friday, September 25, 2026, the film was re-released as Avengers Endgame: Encore. Well, reportedly, the makers have included around 4 to 7 minutes of new footage in the movie, and also an end-credit scene connecting it to Avengers: Doomsday has reportedly been included. The Indian audience was surely looking forward to Avengers Endgame: Encore, and it has taken a decent opening at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, the film on its first day earned Rs. 7.25 crore net at the box office in India, which is a good amount for a re-released movie. The hype around the film on social media is quite good, so we won't be surprised if, during the weekend, it shows a good jump at the box office.

Avengers Endgame: Encore Fails To Beat The Vvaan

Well, everyone was expecting that maybe Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer would be affected by the release of Avengers Endgame: Encore. However, the Bollywood film took a bit better opening than the Hollywood movie.

The Vvaan collected Rs. 8 crore net at the box office in India on its first day, which is an impressive amount. However, the film has received mixed reviews from critics, so it will be interesting to see whether the Sidharth and Tamannaah starrer will show a jump at the box office during the weekend or not.

The Vvaan Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, The Vvaan had the potential to be a fantastic film. The story of the movie is very interesting, and visually it is stunning, but Deepak Kumar Mishra's weak direction makes it a strictly one-time watch film. If you are a Sidharth Malhotra fan, then it is a must-watch for you!"

Avengers: Doomsday Release Date

Avengers: Doomsday is slated to hit the big screens on December 18, 2026. The Hollywood film is expected to take the box office by storm.