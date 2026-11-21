Indian retail investors showed considerable interest in Anthropic's stock market debut, with the artificial intelligence (AI) company's shares emerging among the most actively traded US equities on Indian investment platforms.

Anthropic raised $81.3 billion through its initial public offering (IPO) at a valuation of $1.5 trillion, making it the world's largest public issue so far.

According to a report by Business Standard, trading data from INDmoney and Vested reflected growing investor appetite for exposure to the global AI industry.

As per the report, Anthropic accounted for 40% of the platform's trading activity on Thursday, with average transaction values nearly double the overall platform average.

The listing attracted professionals from engineering, finance and media, including existing users of Anthropic's Claude AI products, highlighting the connection between product familiarity and investment decisions.

On Vested, Anthropic contributed approximately 11% of the total traded value and 9% of all transactions during the session.

A company spokesperson was cited as saying that nearly 84% of trades involving the stock occurred within the opening two hours.

Anthropic ranked second on Vested by traded value, behind AMD but ahead of Nvidia, recording seven times Nvidia's trading activity.

The average purchase order stood at approximately $1,100, while nearly 20% of the platform's active traders bought Anthropic shares.

Beyond the excitement surrounding the IPO, some investors attributed their investment decisions to firsthand experience with Anthropic's technology.

A US-based investor of Indian origin applied for shares worth more than $130,000 but received an allocation of less than 5% of the requested amount.

Despite the recent decline in AI stocks, the investor remained optimistic about Anthropic's long-term prospects, citing Claude's ability to automate tasks, save time and improve productivity.

The listing offered many Indian investors their first opportunity to invest directly in a leading AI model developer.

Anthropic shares closed at $97.17 on Thursday, approximately 17.1% above their issue price of $83.

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