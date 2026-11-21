Foreign Tourist Explores Maharashtra’s Iconic Raigad Fort, Describes Experience As 'Like A Powerful Goosebumps' |

Maharashtra's historic forts continue to fascinate travellers from across the world, and Raigad Fort is among the destinations that leave a lasting impression on visitors. Recently, a foreign tourist exploring the iconic hill fort shared their experience online, describing the visit as an emotionally overwhelming moment that gave them 'powerful goosebumps'.

The revered fort is located in the Sahyadri mountain range in Maharashtra's Raigad district. Raigad Fort holds immense historical and cultural significance. It served as the capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Maratha Empire and was the site of his coronation in 1674. The fort stands as an important reminder of Maratha history, military strategy and the legacy of Swarajya.

Foreign tourist visits Raigad Fort

Recently, a foreigner named Liam, visited Raigad Fort, dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and shared his mesmerising experience in a video. In a video, he says, "You can feel the energy here, this is like powerful. I got goosebumps man. This was the capital of the Maratha empire, Raigad Fort itself." Talking about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he says, "The legend is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at age of 16, he came and conquered the fort."

Raigad Fort | X/ @ShubhamPathakIN

About Raigad Fort

Perched at an elevation of approximately 820 metres above sea level, the hill fort is surrounded by dramatic mountain landscapes and deep valleys. Its strategic location made it an important stronghold during Maratha rule. Visitors can explore several historic structures within the fort complex, including the remains of the royal palace, the Raj Sabha, the marketplace and the Samadhi of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

One of the most remarkable attractions is Maha Darwaja, the main entrance to the fort, which reflects its impressive military architecture. The Takmak Tok is a cliff overlooking the valley, and it is another popular spot that offers breathtaking views of the surrounding Sahyadri ranges.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Accessibility and historical significance

Visitors can reach the fort through a trekking route or use the ropeway, which offers a scenic journey to the hilltop.

Beyond its architectural remains and picturesque surroundings, Raigad Fort represents an important chapter in India's history. For international travellers, exploring the site offers an opportunity to understand the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj beyond textbooks.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!