CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar | X

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, paid floral tributes at the Hutatma Smarak (Martyrs' Memorial) in Mumbai on Saturday, on the occasion of Maharashtra State Martyrs' Remembrance Day.

Visuals of the leaders paying homage to the martyrs were shared on social media. The day marks 71 years since the historic police firing of November 21, 1955, during the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement.

The leaders honoured the 107 martyrs who laid down their lives in the struggle for a united, Marathi-speaking Maharashtra.

Fadnavis and Pawar honour martyrs

Taking to his X account, CM Fadnavis shared pictures from the ceremony and wrote, “Humbly offered floral tributes to all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the formation of a united Maharashtra at Hutatma Smarak in Mumbai on the Hutatma Smruti Din.”

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Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar also shared a post on X, stating, “Today, on Maharashtra State Martyrs’ Remembrance Day, I paid my respects to the 107 martyrs who laid down their lives in the struggle for a united Maharashtra by laying a wreath at the Hutatma Memorial in Mumbai.”

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Her post further read, “Many people sacrificed their lives in the historic struggle for the formation of a united Maharashtra, which began in November 1955. It is through their sacrifice, struggle and martyrdom that we have the state of Maharashtra today. The contribution and sacrifice of these martyrs will always be remembered.”

Remembering the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement

Meanwhile, the Samyukta Maharashtra Samiti was created with the claim for a distinct Marathi-speaking state out of the State of Bombay with Bombay as its capital. It was established on November 1, 1955, under the leadership of Keshavrao Jedhe in Pune.

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Along with Fadnavis and Pawar, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, MLA Neelam Gorhe and other dignitaries were also present at the ceremony.

Observed annually on November 21, Maharashtra State Martyrs' Remembrance Day commemorates those who sacrificed their lives for the formation of the state of Maharashtra, which was officially established on May 1, 1960.

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