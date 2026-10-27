FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Fadnavis Announces ₹5,000 Drought Aid For 1.5 Crore Farmers, Imran Khan Gets HC Relief'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5,000 Each Drought Relief For 1.5 Crore Farmers; Who All Are Eligible For Aid & How To Avail?

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis directed officials to transfer Rs 5,000 each to 1.5 crore farmers as advance drought relief this week, totalling Rs 7,500 crore. The state government said banks must not deduct any money from these payments. Drought relief now covers 305 talukas, up from 265. Remaining compensation will follow, while detailed eligibility criteria remain unannounced. (Read more...)

2. Drought Relief, Expanded Loan Waivers: A Look At What Protesting Maharashtra Farmers Heading For Mumbai Are Demanding

The farmers, who hail from over 20 districts of Maharashtra, are travelling to Mumbai via Nashik district in a convoy of vehicles. They are slated to arrive at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on Tuesday night. (Read more...)

3. Imran Khan Gets Interim Relief From Bombay High Court, Won't Have To Leave India On Wednesday

Actor Imran Khan will not have to leave India on Wednesday, October 28, after the Bombay High Court granted him interim relief on Tuesday, October 27. He filed a plea challenging a Mumbai Police notice requiring him to depart by October 28. The court adjourned the hearing until Monday, November 2, allowing him to remain in India pending proceedings. (Read more...)

4. IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma's Blazing 113 Powers Team India To Series-Sealing Win Over New Zealand In Wellington

Team India defeated New Zealand in the third T20I in Wellington, chasing down the target of 199 runs to seal the series. Abhishek Sharma starred with a sensational 113, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 45. India’s explosive 118-run Powerplay set a new record, highlighting their batting dominance as the visitors completed a memorable series-clinching victory against New Zealand. (Read more...)

5. Theni Jailbreak: Differently-Abled Prisoner Who Escaped Nabbed While Fleeing In Auto

The prisoner, who is differently-abled, had reportedly sought a ride in an auto-rickshaw at a distance from the sub-jail. The unsuspecting driver agreed to drop him at Kanavilakku. A fifth undertrial prisoner who escaped from the Thekkampatti sub-jail near Andipatti in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district was arrested on Tuesday, October 27. (Read more...)

6. 'It Amounts To Sexual Harassment': Actress Sunainaa Slams Obscene AI-Generated Video, Threatens Legal Action

Actress Sunainaa condemned an obscene AI-generated video using her likeness, calling it a violation of her privacy, dignity and identity. She has demanded its immediate removal and warned of civil and criminal action against those creating or sharing it. Her statement comes amid similar concerns raised by actors Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR, Rashmika Mandanna and Keerthy Suresh. (Read more...)

7. Who Was Devpalik Gupta? Jan Suraaj Party's Digital Media Manager Found Dead In Jharkhand

Gupta was associated with the Jan Suraaj Party, founded by political strategist Prashant Kishor, as a Digital Communications Manager. He was responsible for digital communications-related work for the political organisation. (Read more...)

8. Maharashtra: Nanded To Provide Free NEET, JEE & CET Coaching To 200 Meritorious Students From Rural Areas; Entrance Test Scheduled For December

Nanded district administration will provide free NEET, JEE and CET coaching to 200 meritorious students from economically weaker rural families. Class 10 students from Zilla Parishad and private aided schools will be selected through an entrance test scheduled for December. (Read more...)

9. India Would Become Major Exporter To China, ASEAN Markets In Coming Years: Piyush Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal expressed optimism that India could become a major exporter of goods and services to China and ASEAN markets. Emphasising reciprocal market access and fair trade, he highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations. His remarks follow diplomatic engagements aimed at improving India-China ties after prolonged tensions. (Read more...)

File PIC | ANI Photo

10. VIDEO: Bull Pushes Car Stuck In Mud, Unexpected Animal Encounter Leaves Internet Intrigued

A viral video showing a bull pushing a car stuck in muddy terrain has intrigued social media users. The animal approaches the stranded vehicle and begins pushing it, leading some viewers to believe it is trying to help. However, the bull’s intentions remain unclear, as its behaviour could stem from curiosity or instinct rather than a deliberate attempt to assist. (Read more...)