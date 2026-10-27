Who Was Devpalik Gupta? Jan Suraaj Party's Digital Media Manager Found Dead In Jharkhand

Devpalik Gupta, a 31-year-old Digital Communications Manager associated with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, was found dead in a forested area in Jharkhand after going missing from a moving train while travelling from Ranchi to Patna.

A native of Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, Gupta was travelling with two colleagues, Gautam Kumar and Himanshu Kumar Rajak, after visiting Ranchi on October 26. He went missing from the Jan Shatabdi Express shortly before it reached Muri railway station, triggering a search operation.

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According to reports, Gupta had gone towards the train's pantry car at around 3 pm, after which he could not be traced. His family and colleagues subsequently approached the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) to report his disappearance.

After an extensive search, his body was reportedly found in bushes in the Angara police station area of Jharkhand. Police recovered the body and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Who was Devpalik Gupta?

Gupta was associated with the Jan Suraaj Party, founded by political strategist Prashant Kishor, as a Digital Communications Manager. He was responsible for digital communications-related work for the political organisation.

According to family sources, Gupta had pursued journalism out of a deep personal interest in the profession. He was initially studying engineering and pursuing a BTech degree before deciding to leave the course and enrol at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) in New Delhi to study journalism.

His decision to switch from engineering to journalism reflected his interest in pursuing a career in the media and communications field. He subsequently worked in digital communications and became associated with the Jan Suraaj Party.

What happened to Devpalik Gupta?

Gupta travelled to Ranchi with his two colleagues on October 26. While returning to Patna aboard the Jan Shatabdi Express, he reportedly went towards the pantry car at around 3 pm, shortly before Muri station, and subsequently went missing.

Following complaints from his family and colleagues, the RPF, GRP and local police were involved in efforts to trace him. Angara police station in-charge Gautam Rajwar had also announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for information that could help locate Gupta.

His body was subsequently found in bushes in the Angara police station area. Police are investigating the circumstances in which he went missing and the events leading to his death.

What is Devpalik Gupta's cause of death?

The cause of Gupta's death has not yet been established. Police are investigating all possible angles, including the possibility of an accident or foul play.

Officials have said that the post-mortem examination and further investigation will help establish the circumstances surrounding his death. No definitive conclusion has been reached so far.