Who Is Gadi Eisenkot? Benjamin Netanyahu’s Main Rival In Israel Elections; All You Need To Know |

Gadi Eisenkot, a former chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), has emerged as a key challenger to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of the October 27 election. Known for his four-decade military career, Eisenkot entered politics in 2022 and has gained prominence amid growing criticism of Netanyahu’s leadership and handling of the Gaza war.

His Moroccan-Jewish heritage has also drawn attention following controversial remarks by television host Yinon Magal, who called Eisenkot a “monkey” of “a Mizrahi-Moroccan” background controlled by “Ashkenazi elites.” The comments sparked widespread criticism and renewed debate about ethnic divisions within Israeli society. Magal later claimed he was referring to someone acting as a frontman for others rather than mocking Eisenkot’s origins. Netanyahu also condemned the remarks.

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Gadi Eisenkot’s Early Life And Military Career

Born to Moroccan immigrant parents, Eisenkot grew up in Tiberias and Eilat. He is the second of nine children and comes from a background that contrasts with Netanyahu’s upbringing in Jerusalem’s political circles.

Eisenkot enlisted in the IDF’s Golani Brigade in 1978 and rose through the ranks over the next four decades. He served as the military’s chief of staff from 2015 to 2019, overseeing key security operations and military decisions.

During his tenure, he supported an investigation and trial involving Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who shot and killed a wounded Palestinian attacker in Hebron in 2016. Eisenkot defended the importance of maintaining military discipline and ethical standards despite pressure from right-wing politicians.

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Entry Into Politics And Gaza War

Eisenkot entered politics in 2022, joining forces with fellow former military chief Benny Gantz. Following the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, both joined Netanyahu’s emergency wartime government.

However, they left the government in June 2024, citing the lack of a clear strategy for Gaza and the post-war period.

The conflict also brought personal tragedy for Eisenkot. His youngest son, Gal Eisenkot, 25, was killed while fighting in Gaza in December 2023. Two of his nephews also died in combat.

Can Gadi Eisenkot Become Israel’s Next Prime Minister?

Eisenkot’s Yashar party has emerged as a significant opposition force, with some opinion polls projecting it could win 20 to 23 seats in the 120-member Knesset, potentially surpassing Netanyahu’s Likud party.

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Israel has never had a Mizrahi prime minister, adding historical significance to Eisenkot’s candidacy. However, his path to power depends on coalition negotiations rather than simply winning the most seats.

A government needs support from at least 61 lawmakers in the Knesset. Eisenkot could face challenges assembling a majority, particularly because of disagreements over cooperation with Arab parties and potential right-wing coalition partners.

His military credentials, opposition to Netanyahu’s leadership and personal experience of the Gaza war have made him a prominent contender, but forming a stable government remains his biggest challenge.