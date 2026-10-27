Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5,000 Each Drought Relief For 1.5 Crore Farmers; Who All Are Eligible For Aid & How To Avail? | FPJ

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed officials to transfer Rs 5,000 each as advance drought relief to 1.5 crore farmers this week, with the state set to disburse a total of Rs 7,500 crore. He has also instructed officials to ensure that banks do not deduct any amount from the relief payments, so beneficiaries receive the entire assistance.

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The announcement comes amid drought-like conditions and crop losses across parts of the state. The government has expanded its drought declaration to cover 305 talukas, up from the earlier count of 265, and said relief distribution has been expedited this year to provide timely support to farmers facing financial distress.

Who Is Eligible For The ₹5,000 Relief?

The assistance is intended for eligible farmers covered under the state’s drought-relief measures. However, the detailed eligibility criteria and beneficiary list for this specific advance payment have not been separately announced. Farmers should check with their local revenue or agriculture department officials to confirm whether their names have been included.

The state has said the advance will provide immediate assistance, with the remaining compensation to be paid later. The Rs 5,000 payment is not intended to fully compensate farmers for all crop losses.

How Can Farmers Avail Of The Assistance?

The payment is expected to be transferred directly to eligible beneficiaries’ bank accounts through the government’s relief disbursement process. Farmers should ensure that their bank account details and other beneficiary records are accurate and contact their local talathi, agriculture assistant or tehsil office to check their status and whether any verification is pending.

Farmers whose payments are delayed or whose details are missing should approach the local revenue authorities for clarification. A separate application procedure or dedicated portal for this advance payment has not been confirmed, so farmers should follow official government instructions rather than rely on unofficial links or agents.

Speaking to reporters in Wardha earlier on October 17, Fadnavis said the state was providing advance financial assistance to farmers earlier than in previous years. He noted that farmers with small landholdings had earlier received amounts as low as Rs 1,000, while the current initiative would provide at least Rs 5,000 to each eligible beneficiary, with the remaining compensation to follow.

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“I understand farmers’ hardships, and Rs 5,000 cannot compensate for their losses, but it will offer some relief,” Fadnavis said. He also compared Maharashtra’s measures with those in Karnataka, claiming that the neighbouring state had provided Rs 2,500 despite facing severe drought.

The Chief Minister said the government had accelerated relief measures this year to help farmers cope with crop damage and financial difficulties. He has now directed officials to coordinate with banks and ensure that the advance assistance reaches eligible farmers in full this week.

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